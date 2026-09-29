Liverpool admit transfer mistake as ‘unbelievable’ signing made to fix problem

There has been an ‘internal realisation’ at Liverpool that they have made an error in selling so many talented young players, according to BBC Sport, and we have already revealed the academy star the Reds are considering re-signing.

Bobby Clark, Jarell Quansah, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Gannon-Doak, Tyler Morton and Sepp van den Berg are just some of the young players Liverpool have sold in recent years. Plus, Liverpool have lost 16-year-old academy star Isaac Konde, as the midfielder has joined rivals Manchester United after opting to leave Merseyside.

BBC Sport report that Liverpool have made over £230million since 2020 by selling players who have represented them at youth level.

But Andoni Iraola’s side have realised they need to ‘replenish that talent pool’ in order to ensure the future of the first team is bright.

Returning Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward will work with the club’s director of global talent, Matt Newberry, and academy director, Alex Inglethorpe, to bring in some of the best U21 players in England and beyond.

Inglethorpe said: “Any player we sign, the first intention is that we want them to play in the first team and there’s a belief that there’s a chance for everyone that signs here.

“That really is no different since the impact of Brexit on the English market, which is quite significant. There’s now a premium on young English players. Time will tell if that premium is worthwhile but it’s definitely a change.

“So it’s fairly natural for a club like Liverpool to look within Merseyside in the first instance then broaden that out – national recruitment happens at 14 and after that you look globally, which is what we’ve done.”

We exclusively revealed on September 24 that Liverpool are considering a shock move to re-sign defensive midfielder Tyler Morton from Lyon after being wowed by his development in France.

Lyon paid an initial £10m for Morton in August 2025, while the deal also included a further £5m in potential add-ons.

Liverpool negotiated a 20 per cent sell-on clause. They have kept close tabs on his performances in Ligue 1 and have been deeply impressed by what they have seen.

Our sources state that Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Everton are all tracking the 23-year-old, too.

Liverpool adding to academy ranks

Mor Talla Ndiaye is one player Liverpool have already signed to bolster their academy ranks.

He is an 18-year-old left-footed centre-back who joined from Senegalese outfit Amitie FC in January for £1m plus bonuses.

Liverpool U21 boss Rob Page said of Ndiaye: “He’s an incredible story, isn’t he? From where he’s come from to where he is – and he’s such a humble kid. He’s an unbelievable lad to work with.

“There’s exciting times ahead but he’s got a lot of work to do. He’s nowhere near the finished article but he’s on the right path. His attitude is spot on and he’s at the club that will definitely help him develop.”

In addition to Ndiaye, Liverpool have brought in exciting young players such as Ifeanyi Ndukwe, Samuel Martinez and Lucca Brughmans recently.

Fellow centre-half Ndukwe impressed in pre-season and is currently on loan at Levante as he tries to earn a UK work permit.

Goalkeeper Brughmans joined for £30m over the summer but will spend the season back on loan at Genk, while Liverpool reportedly beat ’30 offers from around the world’ to sign 17-year-old Colombia starlet Samuel Martinez.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Chelsea have discovered the pathway to landing Alex Scott from Bournemouth, we can reveal.

Plus, a journalist has given Liverpool the green light to sign a Palace full-back.