Liverpool have been given the chance to sign Dayot Upamecano

Liverpool have been given the opportunity to sign Dayot Upamecano from Bayern Munich, with a report providing the latest on his contract talks, while sources have named an ongoing issue between Mo Salah and Anfield chiefs.

Speculation surrounding Liverpool is currently being dominated by Salah, who said in a recent interview he feels he is being ‘thrown under the bus’ by the club. Salah returned to the Liverpool squad against Brighton & Hove Albion, notching an assist, though he has since jetted off to the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt.

While Liverpool’s main focus will be on ending Salah’s row with Arne Slot, they will also be looking to tee up some masterful transfers for 2026…

Liverpool in Upamecano hunt

German outlet TZ report that Bayern star Upamecano has been ‘offered’ to Liverpool by the player’s camp.

Liverpool have been joined by the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in expressing interest in Upamecano amid his contract wrangle with Bayern.

His current terms expire on June 30. As such, under the Bosman rule, European clubs can negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the centre-back from January 1 onwards.

The fact one of the Bundesliga’s best defenders could be available on a free transfer has piqued Liverpool’s interest.

Upamecano is described as being ‘happy in Munich’, though there are two issues holding up contract discussions.

Firstly, the player’s agent wants a €65million (£57m) release clause to be included in his new deal.

Bayern generally do not agree to such clauses, though they have softened their stance during recent talks with Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala.

Secondly, Upamecano wants a salary worth €18m per year, or around €346k (£304k) a week. So far, Bayern have been unwilling to offer such an amount.

Liverpool are watching negotiations closely and could strike if it emerges the France star will be leaving Bavaria.

Liverpool have identified Upamecano as a backup target in case they miss out on Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, who is being chased by almost all of Europe’s elite.

Slot needs a new centre-half so he can prepare for life after Virgil van Dijk, while Ibrahima Konate’s performances have also come under scrutiny this term.

Reds begin Salah make-up talks

Our transfer insider Graeme Bailey has revealed that Liverpool officials have opened dialogue with Salah’s representatives to try and clear the air.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) do not want the Salah debacle to dominate headlines up to January and beyond.

However, we understand the Egyptian icon is refusing to accept even a partially diminished role, feeling he should be a guaranteed starter in all big games.

This poses a major problem for Slot, as Liverpool have looked more defensively solid during his absence. Plus, Slot has been left disappointed by Salah’s sub-par form in front of goal this campaign.

There has been speculation that a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ is in place between the club and Salah, allowing him to leave after just one year of his new contract.

However, these claims have been laughed off by sources, with both FSG and Salah’s camp calling the alleged agreement ‘nonsense’.

New LaLiga rumour

Anfield Index claim Liverpool are ‘considering a move’ for Celta Vigo right-back Oscar Mingueza.

Like Upamecano and Guehi, Mingueza’s deal expires at the end of the season, which could see him move via a free transfer.

Comparisons have been drawn between Mingueza’s situation and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s switch from Liverpool to Real Madrid during the summer.

The report adds that ‘a number of Premier League clubs’ are keen on 26-year-old Mingueza, with Liverpool firmly among them.

Liverpool signed Jeremie Frimpong to replace Alexander-Arnold, though the Dutchman has struggled with injury issues this campaign.