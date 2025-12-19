Transfer Debrief: Man Utd to unleash 2026 spending spree; all 13 clubs in Marc Guehi hunt; unsolvable Salah problem

Manchester United are not holding back when it comes to adding significant quality to their starting XI in 2026, with plans made as four targets are eyed, while we can reveal all 13 clubs involved in the race to sign Marc Guehi and there’s an unsolvable problem for Liverpool and Mohamed Salah.

Man Utd target quartet in huge 2026 spree

First up, we start with news of Manchester United being ready to unleash significant financial firepower across the next two transfer windows, as the Premier League giants get set to make a bold move signalling renewed intent.

Sources told our insider, Fraser Fletcher, that Old Trafford chiefs believe their current squad is tantalisingly close to reclaiming their status as a Premier League powerhouse, with just two or three elite signings ready to propel them back to the summit of English football.

Under the stewardship of INEOS, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Red Devils have already invested heavily in infrastructure and youth development. Now, the focus shifts squarely to the first team.

The January transfer window is expected to kick off the spending spree, with Man Utd ready to splash the cash despite the mid-season challenges of inflated prices and limited availability.

Targets include high-profile names such as Crystal Palace ace Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

Man Utd are also in the conversation for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, who is the subject of interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham too.

The summer, however, promises even greater ambition, with budgets potentially exceeding £200million (€228m, $267.5m) to lure top talents from across Europe.

13-club battle for Marc Guehi

Elsewhere, sources can confirm that the interest in Marc Guehi is as expected, with Manchester City now making the player a ‘leading target’ in 2026, while we can also confirm the names of every major club in Europe who have made contact with his camp ahead of his exit on a free transfer away from Crystal Palace next summer.

And while sources close to Guehi’s camp can confirm that City’s interest is genuine, the Etihad outfit are far from the only side in the transfer mix for a player fast becoming the hottest commodity of the 2026 transfer windows.

Interest has been lodged from more than a dozen clubs from across England and Europe, despite the fact that official offers and negotiations can’t begin until after January 1.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, confirms that all but one of England’s big six are keen to sign Guehi. Liverpool, Chelsea, City, Manchester United and Tottenham have confirmed to the player’s camp that they are ready to offer him terms.

And, as well as the interest from within the Premier League, we are told that there is also a significant chance for Guehi to move abroad.

We can confirm that Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, PSG, Juventus, Inter Milan and Galatasaray have all registered their interest in opening official talks from January 1.

Major Salah issue / Semenyo chase latest / Ruben Neves return

Early discussions held between Liverpool and the representatives of Mohamed Salah have yielded one critical issue there is no simple solution for.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool are all pursuing Antoine Semenyo, but we can reveal two of those suitors are NOT expected to factor into the final reckoning, along with which club have taken the lead.

Nico Paz has again turned his nose up at interest from England ahead of the January transfer window as he is fully committed to moving to Real Madrid in 2026.

Manchester City and Chelsea are closely following the progress of Bayern Munich starlet Aleksandar Pavlovic with their analytics pointing to the fact he could be the nearest thing to Rodri.

Sources can reveal that Tottenham are lining up a move for a sensational alternative to Antoine Semenyo, should they fail to win the growing race to sign the Bournemouth winger.

Barcelona are weighing up a surprise move for former Manchester United star Mason Greenwood, though the Spanish giants will have to navigate something of a storm if they are to push a deal over the line.

Manchester United are considering keeping Casemiro for at least one more season, with sources revealing the experienced Brazilian star has put potential talks with other clubs on hold.

Tottenham are preparing for a potentially transformative January transfer window, with sources telling us that Thomas Frank is prioritising an upgrade in the goalkeeper department, with two options eyed.

Al-Hilal are ready to sell Ruben Neves back to Europe in January as they struggle to tie him down to a new contract, with sources confirming that the likes of Man Utd and Newcastle have already been spoken to intermediaries over a potential deal.

Shock Thiago Silva return / Tottenham move for starlet / Man Utd eye Sporting star

Chelsea legend Thiago Silva is heading back to Europe and is open to a return to the Premier League, as sources confirm a shock return to Stamford Bridge is a possibility.

The battle for Jeremy Monga is set to intensify in 2026 with a host of clubs manoeuvring to land the outstanding 16-year-old prospect, with Tottenham making a big push in recent weeks.

The transfer saga surrounding 19-year-old Trabzonspor midfielder Christ Inao Oulai is gathering pace, with Man Utd making significant moves in recent weeks, amid strong interest from Man City.

Everton remain confident of extending the contract of James Garner, but sources understand the Toffees are keeping an eye on talented Championship midfielder Hayden Hackney, as David Moyes’ options in the middle of the park become stretched.

Rangers have intensified their interest in Jens Hjerto-Dahl ahead of the January transfer window, with sources close to Tromso telling us why Ibrox would be a “brilliant fit” for the highly-rated 20-year-old Norwegian midfielder.

Nottingham Forest have made further contact with Brighton over a move for midfielder Jack Hinshelwood, sources have confirmed.

Man Utd are among the clubs aiming to sign Mamadou Sangare from Lens in the January transfer window, although the Red Devils will face competition from Chelsea and Tottenham, among other clubs.

Rangers are ready to part ways with Joe Rothwell, who’s previously made light work of the Championship, and Sheffield United believe they’re about to beat three rival clubs to his signature.

Celtic’s recruitment team are ramping up efforts to back new manager Wilfried Nancy in the January window, if he can survive his tough start, with sources confirming that two key targets have been extensively scouted.

Everton left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko is at a career crossroads, as sources confirm two top European sides are trying to lure him away as the Toffees try to tie him down to a new contract.

Man Utd are working on signing a wing-back as we head into 2026, and our sources can reveal that Sporting star Maxi Araujo is on their radar.

Fulham have emerged as serious suitors for Fiorentina striker Moise Kean, who is being teed up for a sensational Premier League return.

Sources are insisting that Eddie Howe will not be leaving Newcastle United anytime soon amid claims his job could soon come under pressure.