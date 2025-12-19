Bournemouth sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Antoine Semenyo WILL be leaving the club in January and they are planning accordingly and Tottenham Hotspur’s Brennan Johnson is very much emerging as an option.

The Cherries have now acknowledged that they have spoken with more than one club about what a deal will look like in the winter window.

Semenyo has a release clause worth around £65million, but Bournemouth are willing to talk about payment options when it comes to the Tottenham target.

We are told that the south coast club are looking at a deal as they want the transfer ‘put to bed’ as early as possible, as it allows them to move onto other options.

We understand that Bournemouth are busy working on other options and have a list of around half-a-dozen options they are actively working on to replace Semenyo.

Our sources revealed earlier in the week that Johnson’s situation was of interest to them, and we are told he is a player that has been discussed internally.

But he is not the only option, Ipswich’s Jaden Philogene is another, although Cherries’ transfer chief Tiago Pinto feels they are in a good position to bring in a replacement next month.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

End of the Tottenham line for Johnson

Despite being the club’s top scorer last season and netting the winner in the Europa League final, Johnson is now deemed surplus to requirements in north London.

The Wales international has struggled for regular starts under Thomas Frank, and when he has been handed a rare opportunity, Johnson has not performed well enough to take it.

His place on the right wing now belongs to Mohamed Kudus, while he has never looked at home operating from the left.

There have been some calls from fans to try Johnson through the middle, given his eye for goal, but that’s not the answer either. His all-round game is simply not good enough for a team who want to be Champions League regulars, even if they are struggling domestically at the moment.

Add in the fact that Dejan Kulusevski should return in the new year to provide more competition on the right wing, and Johnson’s future in north London looks doomed.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Tottenham news: Semenyo chase update; new midfield kingpin

Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool are all pursuing Antoine Semenyo, but we can reveal two of those suitors are NOT expected to factor into the final reckoning, along with which club have taken the lead.

Elsewhere, Tottenham have been named as ‘one of the best-positioned teams’ to sign a top Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder who would deliver an immediate upgrade to Thomas Frank’s weak engine room.

Finally, Crystal Palace are wary of Oliver Glasner’s future at the club and will not allow the squad to be broken up amid the possibility of having to appoint a new manager, with Manchester United and Tottenham targets highly unlikely to be sold, as per TEAMtalk sources.