Real Madrid have made a decision on whether or not they will sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool after the winger was offered to be part of Xabi Alonso’s side for the rest of the season, according to an outrageous report in the Spanish media, as TEAMtalk reveals whether Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are indeed planning to offload the Egyptian star.

Mo Salah is playing for Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations and will be back at Liverpool later this month. The winger left Liverpool for Morocco under a dark cloud after publicly criticising Liverpool and manager Arne Slot, although he did come off the bench against Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield on December 13 before his departure.

There has been speculation in the Italian media that AS Roma are interested in a loan deal for Mo Salah in the January transfer window.

According to La Repubblica, Roma are keen on bringing their former star back to the club, but the sticking point is Salah’s salary.

Salah earns €24million (£21m, $28.1m) gross per season, so Roma would have to pay at least €12million (£10.5m, $14.1m) to the 33-year-old for a six-month loan deal.

According to Defensa Central, ‘the cost would be prohibitive’ for Real Madrid, too, which is one of the reasons why the Spanish and European giants have turned down the chance to sign Salah on a loan deal in the January transfer window.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet, which is often speculative, has claimed Salah’s representatives are ‘offering him to clubs across Europe for a January transfer’ and Los Blancos have also been ‘approached’.

The report has noted: ‘Despite the offer from Salah’s agents to Real Madrid, the club has not pursued the transfer.

‘The cost would be prohibitive, and they are not currently considering it.’

It continued: ‘Real Madrid consider the loan fee for Salah to be exorbitant, especially considering he would only be there for six months, making the deal unprofitable.’

Mo Salah from Liverpool to Real Madrid does NOT make sense

According to Defensa Central, Salah was offered to Madrid in the wake of the injury to Kylian Mbappe, as manager Xabi Alonso could do with a forward who can replace the former Paris Saint-Germain star’s goals in the short term.

The France international striker has suffered a left knee sprain and will reportedly be out for three weeks.

With Endrick leaving for Lyon in the January transfer window and Mbappe now injured, Gonzalo Garcia is the only recognised striker in Xabi Alonso’s squad.

Salah is a goal machine, but he plays on the right of a front-three and would not be a like-for-like replacement.

Both Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo can play upfront, and perhaps that is the solution that Alonso would opt for.

One must note that no other sources are claiming that Salah has been offered to Madrid, so we need to be extremely cautious about this report.

Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, will be fully aware that Madrid are not going to panic because of Mbappe’s injury and bring in a player like Salah for the very, very short term, only for him to then have to fight for his place in the team.

Moreover, Salah is at the Africa Cup of Nations at the moment and could well lead Egypt to the final, which is on January 18.

There is no point in Madrid even considering a loan deal for Salah.

Moreover, sources have told us that Liverpool have no plans whatsoever to sell Salah in the middle of the season.

Sources told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, on December 22 that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will keep Salah at Anfield for the rest of the season at least.

Bailey noted at the time: “After several top sources indicated that FSG had zero plans to sanction his sale, sources can now reveal the strong new ‘Salah to stay manifesto’ coming out of their Boston headquarters.

“Indeed, we can reveal that, in the space of a few days, Salah’s situation has gone from an ‘unlikely to leave’ to one in which the club are wholeheartedly now intent on blocking his departure under all circumstances.

“And the Egyptian’s camp are aware that injuries to Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo – the one to the Swede being deemed as ‘serious’ – are going to make it impossible for Liverpool to let him depart in January.”

