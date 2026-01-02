Intermediaries acting on behalf of Manchester United have been making fresh checks on the transfer status of Atalanta midfielder Ederson, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Sources insist the club remain determined to make a breakthrough in their pursuit of an elite midfielder this month, and their long-term interest in Ederson remained a key line of enquiry.

His age, playing profile and experience fit with how Man Utd are planning to build beyond this season.

Ideally, United would like to bring someone in now who can make an impact in the current campaign while also bedding in ahead of the 2026/27 season.

United have sought clarity on his genuine availability and valuation after suggestions from his agent that he could be available at a reduced price.

It has been claimed that Ederson could move for under €40million, and if that proved to be the case, United would look to activate a move.

Current information we have received suggests the deal may not be as straightforward as first indicated, with Atalanta reluctant to lose him before the end of the season and the player eager to ensure any future transfer would be to a club with Champions League football for next term.

United do have a budget allocated for a midfielder and would be keen to sign a player they hold strong scouting reports on, particularly as part of their wider plan to add two midfielders by 2026.

As my colleagues, Fraser Fletcher and Graeme Bailey, have previously reported, Ederson remains on a list of a number of midfielders United are currently looking at.

That list also includes the likes of Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Connor Gallagher and Ruben Neves, as Amoim looks to revamp his engine room in 2026.

