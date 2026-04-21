Liverpool in dreamland as Real Madrid ‘want to sell’ €70m ‘lost’ midfielder

Liverpool have received a huge boost in their quest to bring Eduardo Camavinga to Anfield, with a Spanish report claiming that Real Madrid are ready to get rid of the French midfielder.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on April 8 that Liverpool are keen on signing Camavinga from Real Madrid in the summer of 2026.

Liverpool have a long-term interest in the France international, with sources telling us that a potential swap deal with Madrid could be on the cards.

Real Madrid want to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Liverpool, and intermediaries are working on a ‘high-profile exchange’ deal.

Camavinga has had injury problems for the past two seasons, and his performances when he has played have not been great.

The 23-year-old also got himself sent off in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie against Madrid, which was a defining factor in Alvaro Arbeloa’s side losing the two-legged affair.

Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, reported this week that Madrid want €70million (£61m, $82.4m) for Camavinga.

This came after AS journalist Ruben Martin claimed last week that Real Madrid are ready to sell Camavinga,

Marca, though, has the Frenchman, who is also able to play as a left-back, does not want to leave Estadio Bernabeu.

However, another Spanish source has claimed that Madrid have had enough of Camavinga and want to get rid of him this summer, which will come as great news for Liverpool in their pursuit of the 23-year-old.

El Debate has reported: ‘The technical assessment from Real Madrid’s sporting management is that Camavinga is not progressing; he has stagnated since being fundamental in winning the last two Champions League titles.

‘He played in the final in London against Borussia Dortmund, replacing Tchouameni, and performed well. That was two seasons ago.

‘Now he is no longer reliable. The analysis of his career is conclusive. He arrived just after turning 18. He has been at Real Madrid for five years now and has not improved.’

Alluding to his sending-off against Bayern, the report noted about Camavinga: ‘The club doesn’t understand why he risked a second yellow card for handling the ball when he’d already received his first just eight minutes earlier.

‘This behaviour demonstrates a recklessness unacceptable at this level of competition, especially after five years at the top level. He appears immature and, at times, lost.

‘Real Madrid wants to sell him. The dilemma is that he has three more seasons on his contract and currently has no intention of leaving.’

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