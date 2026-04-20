€70m Real Madrid plan in tatters as star ‘doesn’t want to move’

Eduardo Camavinga does not want to leave Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to a reliable source in Spain, which is bad news for Los Blancos and Liverpool.

Camavinga’s future at Madrid has been the focus of attention in recent days, with the midfielder playing a damaging role in Los Blancos’ exit from the Champions League.

The France international midfielder’s late sending-off against Bayern Munich in the second leg of their quarter-final tie at the Allianz Arena proved to be key in Madrid’s defeat.

Camavinga’s overall performance for Real Madrid this season has been disappointing, too, and there have been injury issues over the past two or so years.

AS journalist Ruben Martin reported last week that Real Madrid are ready to sell Camavinga, who is said to have failed his ‘final exam’ at Estadio Bernabeu this season.

According to Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez wants €70million (£61m, $82.4m) for Camavinga, who has won LaLiga and the Champions League twice with Los Blancos since his move to the Spanish and European giants in 2021.

However, Marca has reported that Camavinga has no plans whatsoever to leave Madrid in the summer of 2026.

The Spanish publication, which has close ties with the Madrid hierarchy, has noted in its headline: ‘Camavinga doesn’t want to move’.

The report has claimed: ‘The Frenchman is aware that he is going through a rough patch at Real Madrid but has no intention of leaving the club despite the transfer rumours’.

Marca further added about the 23-year-old, who is also able to play as a left-back: ‘His inconsistent season has led to Camavinga being mentioned as a potential transfer target for the upcoming season, which is expected to bring changes after the club once again failed to win any titles.

‘He is a highly sought-after player, but the Frenchman has no intention of giving up, much less leaving Real Madrid.’

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Liverpool will be disappointed with Eduardo Camavinga stance

Just like Real Madrid, Liverpool, too, will be disappointed to learn that Camavinga wants to stay at Estadio Bernabeu.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on April 8 about a potential ‘high-profile exchange’ deal between Liverpool and Real Madrid over Camavinga.

Liverpool have historic interest in the Frenchman and are keen on bringing him to Anfield in the summer of 2026.

Madrid are planning a midfield rebuild and have set their sights on Liverpool and Argentina international midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Sources have told us that intermediaries have been working on a potential swap deal involving Camavinga and Mac Allister.

However, if Camavinga refuses to budge from Madrid, then such a deal would not be possible.

Real Madrid, though, have been backed to sign another top Liverpool player this summer.