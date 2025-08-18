Arne Slot has determined which of two Liverpool fan favourites must go after a new signing made an exit necessary, and Fabrizio Romano has shed light on what happens next.

Liverpool and Slot have wasted no time throwing most of their new signings straight into the starting eleven. Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike all started in the Community Shield defeat to Crystal Palace and Premier League opener versus Bournemouth.

Many Liverpool fans called for the addition of Kerkez all the way back in January at a time when Andy Robertson’s form fell off a cliff.

The Scot endured his worst season in a Reds shirt last term, but Liverpool saw little sense in possessing three senior left-backs in the same squad and held off making a move until the summer.

Kerkez arrived from Bournemouth for £40m and appears to have immediately usurped Robertson in the pecking order. Robertson had been linked with Atletico Madrid earlier this summer but a move did not pan out.

The 31-year-old has been substituted on in place of Kerkez in each of Liverpool’s two matches this season. Kostas Tsimikas – who Liverpool fans lovingly refer to as the ‘Greek Scouser’ – has been omitted from both matchday squads.

And according to the latest from Fabrizio Romano, both Liverpool and Tsimikas are now singing from the same hymn sheet.

“Kostas Tsimikas exit, expected to accelerate as Liverpool could also open to potential initial loan proposals,” wrote the trusted reporter on X.

“The left back is prepared to leave as Kerkez and Andy Robertson will be the left-backs for Arne Slot.”

Tsimikas’ existing contract expires in 2027, meaning Liverpool could loan Tsimikas out tfor the 2025/26 campaign and still collect a fee by selling the player next summer.

Exit-linked player will now STAY

While Tsimikas’ race at Anfield appears to be run, one exit-linked player is now expected to stay.

Federico Chiesa has been the subject of fervent speculation over a return to Italy earlier this summer.

However, with Liverpool selling Luis Diaz and not intending to sign a replacement winger unless failing to land Alexander Isak, Chiesa’s importance to the cause has soared.

The Italian notched his first Premier League goal on Friday night and speaking to Sky Italia post-match, revealed an exit is no longer on the cards.

“We’ll talk to Liverpool, but I’ll be honest: I’m happy here,” began Chiesa.

“I play for one of the best teams in the world: I have to wait and be ready like I was tonight.

“I have to prove that I can play for this team. I repeat, the manager has been very good with me in recent months.”

Speaking on his YouTube channel late on Saturday, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the plan is now for Chiesa to remain a Liverpool player.

