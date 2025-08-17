Thomas Frank ‘approves’ spectacular Tottenham signing of LaLiga star – report

Tottenham are considering a blockbuster move for Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, per reports in Spain, amid their interest in Manchester City star Savinho.

Spurs’ season got off to the perfect start on Saturday when they beat Burnley 3-0 in their opening Premier League fixture, but new manager Thomas Frank still wants more reinforcements.

Tottenham are keen to strengthen their winger options, as evidenced by their pursuit of Man City star Savinho, for whom they’ve had a £60million bid rejected.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Spurs have now turned their attention to Sociedad winger Kubo, who is on their ‘priority list.’

The 24-year-old is said to be ‘perfect’ for Frank’s system, and his versatility, in that he can play on the left or right wing, is also very appealing.

The report claims that it would take a bid of at least €70million (£60.3m / $82m) to convince Sociedad to sell, potentially making him a cheaper option than Savinho.

Crucially, Frank himself is said to have ‘approved’ Kubo’s signing, and Tottenham are now ‘considering’ launching a bid in the near future…

Tottenham’s top winger target is still Savinho

Kubo joined Real Sociedad from Real Madrid in 2022 and he has made 138 appearances for the LaLiga club since, notching 24 goals and 18 assists in the process.

He has four years remaining on his current contract. While Fichajes suggest that €70million would be required to sign Kubo, that may not be correct.

Multiple other outlets have claimed that Kubo’s deal contains a €60million (£51.7m / $70.2m) release clause. If that is the case, Sociedad would be powerless to stop Kubo leaving if a club matches that clause.

Another factor to consider is that Kubo’s former club Real Madrid inserted a 50 per cent sell-on clause into Kubo’s contract.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham will formalise their interest in Kubo with an offer. Our understanding, however, is that Savinho remains their top winger target.

As reported by TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Dean Jones, Tottenham need to go at least £5million higher than their initial £60million offer to stand a chance of signing Savinho.

The player, for his part, is open to the move, and with that in mind Spurs are considering a new, bigger offer.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are pursuing the transfer at the same time as they attempt to close out a deal with Crystal Palace for Eberechi Eze – with talks over a remaining gap in valuation still being discussed late on Saturday night with Crystal Palace and agents.

