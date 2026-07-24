Liverpool have been given hope of landing Yan Diomande

Liverpool have fresh hope of landing RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande amid a ‘fiasco’ at Paris Saint-Germain, while another of their favourite wingers could be taken off the table.

While he’s yet to find his next club, the knowledge that Mohamed Salah is leaving Anfield has seen the Reds prioritise a star new winger this summer. The likes of Diomande and Bradley Barcola have been most heavily linked this summer.

The chances of landing both have gone up and down during the summer window.

Liverpool given new Diomande opportunity

Diomande appeared the preference at Liverpool around a month ago, before it was reported he favoured a move to PSG were he to leave Leipzig this summer. Negotiations began between the two clubs, but it’s been revealed progress has been very slow.

Reports are labelling it a ‘fiasco’ and there are suggestions that Diomande’s route to PSG could collapse.

Leipzig are known to want £102.5million for the Ivorian winger, but could abort the sale due to complications with the French giants.

Indeed, they don’t feel Diomande is worth what Leipzig do, and that could give Liverpool an opportunity to return to the fold, should they be willing to pay the price.

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Barcola could be taken off the table

In the knowledge that, at least in recent weeks, a deal for Diomande wasn’t looking like a possibility, the Reds began to heavily prioritise PSG winger Barcola, labelled by Fabrizio Romano as their “top, top, top target.”

There has been confidence at Anfield that the Frenchman will become their marquee signing this summer.

However, there’s threat from fellow European giant Bayern Munich for him now, with insider Christian Falk revealing he’s been shortlisted.

A report has suggested that the German juggernaut wants to sign Barcola if they have to sell Michael Olise, who’s on the radar of Real Madrid.

Olise would likely command an enormous fee given his stature, and receiving that would help pay the €150million (£128m) floated for Barcola.

Jeff Bezos takeover truths revealed

Meanwhile, billionaire Jeff Bezos is one investor known to have held discussions with Liverpool as the owners look for partners, TEAMtalk can reveal.

However, sources state those talks are not a sign that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) is ready to move on from the club.

Indeed, they have ‘no intention’ of selling and are instead focussed on securing ‘strategic investment.’

The owners are ‘as committed as ever’ to Liverpool and see the club as a long-term cornerstone of the FSG sporting portfolio.

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