Liverpool are ‘leading the charge’ to sign a winger who could become their third £100m-plus signing, though an arrival would strongly suggest Mohamed Salah’s time at Anfield is drawing to a close.

Liverpool smashed their transfer record twice over the summer when signing Florian Wirtz (£116m including add-ons) and Alexander Isak (£125m).

The pair were Liverpool’s first and second signings above the £100m mark and there’s a growing sense a third player could soon be added to that exclusive club.

Mohamed Salah is unmoveable on Liverpool’s right wing and after months of speculation, the Egyptian icon penned a two-year extension with the Reds in April.

However, Salah will be 35 years old when his existing deal expires and Liverpool already have one eye on the future.

Among the many reports and journalists to have confirmed Liverpool are sizing up 23-year-old Michael Olise as Salah’s long-term heir of late is the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele.

He wrote: ‘As for Michael Olise, I certainly cannot rule that one out. They want a long-term Mohamed Salah replacement in the next summer or two and the early noises are that Bayern Munich’s former Crystal Palace star Olise could be right at the top of their shopping list.

‘We can’t say too much more than that yet but could be one to watch…’

Now, a fresh update from Football Insider has taken the story on when claiming Liverpool ‘lead the charge’ for Olise and are in ‘pole position’ to seal a deal.

Olise left Crystal Palace for Bayern in a €60m switch last year and his impact in Bavaria was immediate.

Olise incredibly broke the 20 barrier for both goals and assists (23 goals, 20 assists) across all competitions in his debut season. He’s started the new campaign in fine form too, racking up five goal contributions in as many games.

Accordingly, Olise’s price tag has soared since his transfer in 2024 and per FI, Bayern ‘will demand nothing short of £100million to sell.’

But encouragingly for Liverpool, there is understood to be a clause in Olise’s contract that stipulates he can talk to any side with Champions League football. The clause becomes active in the summer of 2026.

Of course, a Reds move in 2026 would also offer a huge clue on the future of Mo Salah at Anfield…

Mo Salah to leave Liverpool in 2027?

Liverpool have often signed successors to Anfield greats while the icon is still at the club to ensure they’re not caught short when the time comes to spring the change.

Luis Diaz arrived six months before Sadio Mane was sold to Bayern. Darwin Nunez joined one year before Roberto Firmino left for Saudi Arabia.

More recently, Milos Kerkez was signed to replace the fading Andy Robertson despite the Scot remaining on Liverpool’s books for now.

Giorgi Mamardashvili has also been banked as Alisson Becker’s heir despite the Brazilian remaining arguably the best goalkeeper in world football right now.

If Liverpool were to move for the left-footed Olise in 2026, it would be a sign Salah’s time at Liverpool will end in 2027 when his current contract expires.

