Salah agent declares only two outcomes possible after Liverpool winger contacted by Euro giant

Turkish giants Fenerbahce were in touch with the camp of Mohamed Salah earlier this week and the Liverpool winger’s agent has revealed the only two outcomes that are possible as the saga nears its conclusion.

Salah’s future at Liverpool remains undetermined on the back of his explosive comments earlier this month. The Egyptian reacted angrily to being benched for a third successive match, though has since apologised to his teammates for the outburst.

Salah was omitted from Liverpool’s squad to face Inter Milan in the Champions League but was recalled a few days later for the clash with Brighton.

The temperature in the saga has lowered and Salah has since jetted off to represent Egypt at AFCON, but there are still issues to resolve.

We have learned Salah and his representatives have informed Liverpool that the player has no intention of becoming a squad player at Anfield.

The fact Liverpool didn’t move for Antoine Semenyo would suggest the Reds aren’t forcing Salah out by signing a winger who could’ve been deemed Salah’s long-term heir.

The Athletic recently stated the expectation from those close to Liverpool is Salah will remain at Anfield beyond the winter window.

But according to the latest out of Turkey, Fenerbahce recently enquired into whether Salah had any interest in signing up for a new chapter in Turkey.

It’s claimed Fenerbahce touched base with Salah’s camp at the beginning of this week. However, Salah’s primary agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, is understood to have told Fener officials there are only two outcomes possible for his client, and joining another English or European side aren’t among them.

The report claimed Issa told Fener officials: “He (Salah) will either stay at Liverpool or move to Saudi Arabia.”

As mentioned, The Athletic are of the belief Salah will see out the season at Liverpool, meaning no move to the middle east will be made in January.

But come the summer, Salah will turn 34 and only have 12 months remaining on his contract. Looking ahead, that may offer all parties the perfect time to part ways, and The Daily Mail recently hinted a summer exit could be on the cards.

Their Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele – who is currently in Morocco covering AFCON – wrote: “Plenty here in Africa have suggested the tensions are far from over and Saudi Arabian clubs remain on red alert ready to pounce should they get any sniff that Salah wants out of Liverpool.

“January is unlikely but a move in the summer, many believe, will be something to keep an eye on.”

Salah exit at season’s end a win-win for all

Selling Salah in the summer would allow Liverpool to collect a sizeable fee for a player who’ll have just turned 34.

At that age, and if this season’s poor form is a sign of decline and not merely a blip, Salah would struggle to justify being a guaranteed starter at Anfield any longer.

A sale would rid Liverpool of the inevitable blowback from Salah if and when he’s benched. It would also allow Salah to continue being a regular starter elsewhere, which he certainly would be in Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, Liverpool would remove Salah’s hefty £400,000-a-week wages off the books.

From a legacy standpoint, it would also allow Salah to depart under rosier circumstances, as opposed to leaving under a dark cloud as would be the case if he exits mid-season.

Of course, a summer sale would also mean Liverpool get to retain Salah’s services for the remainder of the current campaign.

And with Alexander Isak facing up to three months out with a fractured leg and ankle injury, Slot needs all the goals and attacking wizardry he can get to ensure Liverpool’s underwhelming season can be salvaged.

Latest Liverpool news – Quiet January?

In other news, Jamie Carragher has drawn parallels between Liverpool’s situation and Manchester City’s this time last year, urging his former club to do what their rivals did – but is it really as straightforward as he suggests?

Despite Carragher’s advice, some respected Liverpool sources are suggesting their January plans will actually include no signings.

One bit of business they could consider, though, is loaning out Trey Nyoni, with TEAMtalk revealing this week that talks are being held to try and find the ‘perfect’ destination.

Another scenario to keep an eye on is what happens with Harvey Elliott after Fabrizio Romano confirmed Aston Villa’s intentions to send him back from his loan spell.