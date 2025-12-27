One of Manchester United’s summer signings is proving to be good enough to be their regular starter for the next decade, according to Rio Ferdinand, despite the club’s initial plan being to monitor him and decide if they need an upgrade next year.

Man Utd made four major signings in the summer, first transforming their attack with the additions of Matheus Cunha from Wolves, Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford and Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, and then finally addressing their concerns in the goalkeeping department by signing Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp.

The addition of Lammens was a surprise choice for some, especially when he was chosen instead of Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez – a more proven name at Premier League level and on the international scene.

With that in mind, United chiefs originally planned to see how the Belgian adapted to his new surroundings in his debut season before deciding whether he would remain their no. 1 or shift into a supporting role for another new keeper next summer.

“Lammens is not the guaranteed first-choice goalkeeper for the long-run,” Dean Jones told TEAMtalk in early October, adding: “I’m pretty sure a new goalkeeper will arrive by the summer – and may even arrive in January if they can find a good option. Again, this is about competition and strength in depth.

“Lammens knows the club rate him long-term but he is also aware that he is going to have to play very well on a consistent basis to keep the shirt.”

Fast forward a couple of months and Lammens is winning his battle to prove he can be United’s starter for years to come.

The 23-year-old kept his second clean sheet in the Premier League during United’s 1-0 win over Newcastle on Boxing Day.

While covering the match on his YouTube channel, ex-United defender Ferdinand sang the praises of the ‘solid’ Lammens and suggested there will be no need to replace him in 2026.

‘Manchester United’s keeper for the next 10 years’

“Do you know what, Lammens is a solid addition to this squad,” Ferdinand said.

“He’s going to be Manchester United’s keeper for the next 10 years, no doubt.

“He is as solid as a rock. No frills, just gets it done. Look, you need him to come out to claim it on the edge of his six-yard box, he comes and just takes one through bodies, beautiful to see.

“You want a solid keeper, you know where he’s going to be.

“I bet he’s a boring fella, I bet there’s no much in terms of that but he’s intelligent, a lovely guy, really nice guy but on a night out I don’t reckon he’d be one of the ones you’d want to spend most of the night with, no disrespect, most goalkeepers aren’t anyway.

“But when you get to the football pitch you’d be going, ‘you know what, I hope he’s behind me’, he looks like one of those.

“We’ve been searching for a consistent goalkeeper, someone you know where they’re going to be when you look around.

“In the last seven minutes of extra time he’s come out and took two balls in his six-yard box comfortably. Takes the pressure off the back four, absolute life saver if you’re a defender.

“It’s a great feeling to know where your goalkeeper is exactly going to be when you turn around and Lammens is one of those.”

So far, Lammens has conceded 17 goals from 12 Premier League appearances for United.

Ruben Amorim initially stuck with Altay Bayindir throughout September as his starting goalkeeper while Lammens settled in, but since being promoted to the first-choice berth, the Belgian hasn’t looked back and has been ever-present in the Premier League.

United have Lammens under contract until 2030 and while they may still need a new goalkeeper next summer if Bayindir leaves, it should be a backup, rather than a starter, that they go into the market for.

