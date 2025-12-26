Harvey Elliott, who joined Aston Villa on loan from Liverpool in the summer of 2025

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Harvey Elliott will return to Liverpool from Aston Villa in the January transfer window, with the transfer guru adding that the Reds are far from happy with the situation of the winger.

Elliott joined Villa on loan from Liverpool on the final day of the summer transfer window, with the Villans having the obligation to make the deal permanent for £35million (€40m, $46.7m) in 2026. The condition in the obligatory clause is that Elliott will have to make 10 appearances for Unai Emery’s side, but so far this season, the winger has made just five.

While Villa manager Unai Emery has publicly praised Elliott’s attitude, the former Arsenal boss does not think that the 22-year-old fits into his system and said earlier this month that “he is not definitely adding to us with a permanent contract”.

According to The Liverpool Echo’s Liverpool FC correspondent, Paul Gorst, it was former Villa sporting director Monchi who signed Elliott, not Emery.

Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on Elliott’s situation, with the transfer journalist claiming that the youngster will return to Liverpool, who are not happy with the situation.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Thursday (Christmas Day) about Elliott: “Aston Villa decided to go for Harvey Elliott very last minute.

“It was on deadline day, but he’s not playing. He’s not playing, and so Liverpool are obviously not happy.

“The player is not happy, and Villa want to find a solution.

“So, Harvey Elliott is expected to return to Liverpool and then assess the situation, whether he’s going to stay or find a new solution on loan.

“So, discussions will take place for the situation of Harvey Elliott.

“But, for sure, he’s not expected to stay at Aston Villa, where he’s not playing, where he’s not an important player.

“And Unai Emery, from what I am told, is also quite happy with the attitude of the player in training.

“It’s just a technical and tactical decision, and so Harvey Elliott is expected to be back at Liverpool and then assess the situation with the club to understand what’s going to be next for him.

“So, discussions expected very soon (between) Liverpool (and) Villa for Harvey Elliott.”

What next for Harvey Elliott?

Liverpool do not have a recall clause in Elliott’s loan deal with Villa, so all three parties will have to mutually agree on the termination in the January transfer window.

If Emery is insistent on not playing the former Fulham youngster, then it would be a waste of a season for him.

Elliott is not happy with his situation at Villa and believes that he has not been given enough chances to prove himself.

The Athletic has reported: ‘Villa figures and Emery have affirmed that Elliott’s lack of minutes has been because of competition in the No 10 spot, yet there has been great disappointment and unhappiness on the player’s part in being denied an opportunity to prove himself.

‘The England Under-21 international has impressed staff with his politeness and attitude around the training ground, but the move simply has not worked out as promised.’

Elliott has already played for Liverpool this season, which means that he cannot turn out for a third club in the 2025/26 campaign, unless, according to The Athletic, the winger moves ‘to a team (such as in the MLS) that do not follow the European calendar of footballing season’.

There is also the option to replace Mohamed Salah in the Liverpool team should Elliott return to Anfield in the middle of the season.

Salah is now at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations playing for Egypt, but there are doubts on the future of the winger at Liverpool following his explosive comments about the club and manager Arne Slot.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool do not want to sell Salah in the January transfer window, but it also depends on what the former Chelsea attacker would want to do once he is back from AFCON.

Liverpool manager Slot, though, does not seem keen on the idea of using Elliott in his team, having made the decision to sever ties with him in the summer of 2025.

Slot said this week when asked about Elliott returning to Liverpool from Villa: “No, Harvey is an Aston Villa player.

“He’s supposed to be going there for the season. Any questions about him, the best place to ask is in Villa. They are doing really well, by the way.”