Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike picked up one of the most needless red cards in the history of football on Tuesday night as the Reds beat Southampton in the Carabao Cup, leaving supporters to question his state of mind and with the player’s response and Arne Slot’s reaction now coming to light.

The French striker joined Arne Slot’s side in a deal that will ultimately cost some £79m (€90m, $105m) and he has already begun to look like a sound investment after making a fast start to his Liverpool career. Indeed, he scored his fifth goal in just eight appearances for the club on Tuesday night following that high-profile move from Eintracht Frankfurt.

But Ekitike‘s joy soon turned to despair when, in celebrating his goal by whipping off his shirt and holding it up to the crowd, he picked up a second caution of the evening and was promptly sent down the tunnel for an early shower.

That left Liverpool having to see out the 2-1 win with just 10 men for the remaining five minutes and his dismissal also means he will face a suspension for Saturday’s Premier League clash at Crystal Palace.

His angry manager could barely look Ekitike in the eye after his blunder, while afterwards, a number of supporters were left questioning the Frenchman’s state of mind, arguing that he might be about to start a battle he couldn’t win.

Taking to X, supporters were quick to air their anger at the striker.

“He was acting weird since he came on. The first yellow was needless, and to score and take off your shirt in a cup match doesn’t make sense at all. Was it a jab at the coach for not starting him? I hope he’s trying to start something he can’t finish cause he’s going to lose.”

Another added: “The fact he felt he needed to do that is what’s worrying me!”

A third asked: “I really need to know why he did that? Did he forget?”

While a fourth merely suggested: “So Hugo Ekitike is a goal-scoring Darwin Nunez. Mad people!”

Another suggested was putting his own needs before the club, commenting: “He’s an idiot for that. I love Hugo, but that little attitude problem today showed us all he’s about himself over the club. Isak stuff has him acting like a child in the Carabao Cup.”

Ekitike attempts to explain Liverpool red card as Slot reveals thoughts

Another fan feels the very presence of Isak is getting to him, adding: “Imagine if he scores against Arsenal or Man City! His mind needs some work, man. You can’t just lose it against Southampton. Guy is thinking too much about losing his place to Isak.”

Ekitike, however, had earlier this week insisted the signing of Isak has not affected him and he is happy to play for a club like Liverpool where competition for places is expected.

“I don’t care,” Ekitike said when asked earlier this week about the signing of Isak. “I’m just focused on the game. Outside, everyone can talk about the transfer price. It is what it is. Football has changed.”

Ekitike insists he was well aware of the club’s interest in Isak before making the move, but he insists he is still backing himself for success: “It was my choice. It’s what I wanted because I had more of a feeling coming here – and I knew it was the right time and the right place for me.

“I wanted to get back to the top level and come back this time better equipped, more ready in all aspects, and I don’t think I made a mistake.”

In an Instagram story, Ekitike explained: “I was so excited tonight to help the team achieve another victory here in our home for my first Carabao Cup match. The emotion got the better of me tonight.

“My apologies to all the Red family. Thanks to the fans who always support us and to my teammates for securing the victory. #Reds.”

Captain for the night, Andy Robertson, refused to condemn the player, telling Sky Sports: “I’d be very surprised if he does it again.

“I think scoring a goal is always emotional and you always get that emotion. But he’s obviously just forgotten he’s been booked.

“His first one is stupidity, kicking the ball away, we know the rules around that. Two silly bookings to pick up and now we miss him for Saturday.

“It’s silly from his part but he’s only young and he will learn from it. Happy that he scored but the last ten minutes were made a bit more difficult being down to ten men. He will learn from it and I am sure he won’t do it again.”

Slot, however, was not so happy and admitted he told the striker straight.

“Needless? Yes. And it was stupid. The first one was already needless and to a certain extent, stupid, as you have got to control your emotions.

“I told him that if you score in the Champions League final in the 87th minute after outplaying three players and hitting it in the top corner, I can maybe understand. He is like, ‘This is all about me, what did I do’.

“But I am old-fashioned, I’m 47 and old. I never played at this level but did score a few goals and if I scored a goal like this, I’d have turned around and walked up to Federico Chiesa and said, ‘This goal is all about you, this is not about me’.

“It’s always best to control your emotions. If you can’t, do it in a way that doesn’t lead to a yellow card.”

