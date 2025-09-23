The ITV Sport pundits were at a complete loss to explain what they branded a ‘bizarre’ moment involving Alexander Isak in Liverpool’s League Cup clash with Southampton, though there was an obvious explanation.

Isak got the nod to start up front in a heavily changed Liverpool line-up for the third round clash with the Saints.

Less than a minute after Southampton should have opened the scoring at the other end when spurning two gilt-edged chances, Isak made no mistake with a chance of his own.

Federico Chiesa pounced on Alex McCarthy’s loose pass out from the back and immediately squared for Isak. The frontman coolly slotted inside McCarthy’s near post with a first-time finish to open his account in red.

However, just a few minutes later during the half-time break, Isak was seen being put through his paces when sprinting back and forth across the Anfield pitch.

At this point, the rest of his Liverpool teammates were already in the changing room and had been for several minutes.

Alexander Isak getting the running in during the break 🥵 pic.twitter.com/nEUuPg9REX — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 23, 2025

Glen Johnson and Francis Benali were working as pundits on ITV’s broadcast and the pair were completely flummoxed by what they witnessed.

When asked how they interpret what Liverpool tasked Isak with doing, Johnson admitted: “Erm, I don’t think I can!

“I’m not quite sure, I don’t think we’ve ever seen it before.”

Benali was equally bemused, adding: “I find it bizarre. It was probably the physio [who gave the instruction] so it wasn’t Arne Slot who seemed to be [telling Isak what to do].

“But if he’s coming off, like… surely the manager would have some sort of conversation, but to run him at half time… it seems bizarre circumstances. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Ultimately, Liverpool brought Isak off at half time with the Swede replaced by Hugo Ekitike.

As such, the conclusion the ITV broadcast team drew was Isak was simply being put through a warm down.

Johnson added upon learning of Isak’s substitution: “We know how statistical Liverpool are. They will have known [Isak was only going to play 45 minutes] from the beginning.

“It’s better to protect him, hopefully he gets through the round safe and sound and he’ll be fit to crack on for the rest of the season.”

Latest Liverpool news – Gravenberch / Alexander-Arnold / Olise / Guehi

Amid murmurings of Real Madrid swooping, Liverpool plan to offer Ryan Gravenberch a new and improved contract.

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid amid shock links to Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s plans to eventually replace Mohamed Salah with Michael Olise appear to have met a Real Madrid-shaped blockage.

Finally, TEAMtalk has provided an exclusive new update on the situation of Marc Guehi who remains a Liverpool target for 2026.

QUIZ: Do you REALLY know Alexander Isak? ⬇️