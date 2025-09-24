Real Madrid have suffered a major blow in their pursuit of a Liverpool star, with sources telling TEAMtalk that manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes are in no mood to even consider selling him to Los Blancos.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are two of the biggest clubs in the world and are global brands, but that has not stopped Los Blancos from making moves to sign top players from the defending Premier League champions.

Los Blancos signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool at the end of last season, and if the Spanish media is to be believed, then Real Madrid will also secure the services of Ibrahima Konate when he becomes a free agent at the end of the season after his contract with the Reds runs out.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Real Madrid have Alexis Mac Allister on their radar, too, but there is another midfielder that the Spanish and European giants have started to throw admiring glances at.

The player in question is Ryan Gravenberch, who is reportedly now a target for Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso.

A Spanish report has claimed that Alonso has personally told Real Madrid to get a deal done for Gravenberch, with the former Bayern Munich midfielder now emerging as his ‘new wish’.

Gravenberch did not make a huge impact at Liverpool under then-manager Jurgen Klopp, but since Arne Slot took over last season, the Netherlands international has exploded and has become a key figure in the team.

The 23-year-old helped the Reds win the Premier League title in the 2024/25 campaign, and his impressive performance against Everton in the Merseyside derby led former Reds striker Peter Crouch to describe Gravenberch as “Liverpool’s best player this season’.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Liverpool cannot even contemplate selling Gravenberch and are very likely to try to convince him to sign a new deal.

Jones said: “The links between Liverpool players and Real Madrid never seem to stop, but this is one deal that the Reds cannot contemplate.

“Sources in Spain don’t believe this is a live pursuit yet, but the level of performance he is showing means such speculation cannot be ignored.

“A new contract has been mooted and that is something Liverpool are going to have to move forward with.

“It doesn’t seem imminent, but after the saga they found themselves in with Trent, Salah and Van Dijk last season it would be a big surprise if they do not tie him up pretty soon to stay committed beyond 2028.”

TalkSPORT has also reported that Liverpool are keen on keeping Gravenberch.

The report has claimed that Liverpool are ‘ready to reward’ the Netherlands international with ‘a new long-term deal’.

READ NEXT 🌐 Xabi Alonso indicates to Man Utd if Real Madrid will sell left-footed star with ‘huge potential’

Latest Real Madrid news: Winger chase, Ibrahima Konate response

Real Madrid have joined Liverpool in the race for a winger that Arne Slot wants to sign as a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, with the player’s stance on a potential move also revealed.

A Madrid superstar is reportedly willing to move to Liverpool next summer if he does not get the desired new contract he wants from Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, Madrid have learned Ibrahima Konate’s response to Liverpool’s offer of £185,000 per week.

POLL: Which Real Madrid player do you think has the highest transfer value?