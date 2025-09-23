Real Madrid wreck Liverpool AND Man City plans with blockbuster winger transfer

Real Madrid have been chosen as the ideal next destination by Michael Olise who is wanted by both Liverpool and Manchester City, and a report claims Los Blancos have made the player their number one target for 2026.

Real Madrid getting the better of the Premier League’s biggest sides in the transfer market is not a new phenomenon. And according to the latest from Sun reporter, Alan Nixon, Los Blancos could strike a blow on BOTH Liverpool and Man City.

It’s claimed Michael Olise – who is a wanted man at Anfield and the Etihad – favours Real Madrid as his next destination if leaving Bayern Munich.

Olise has been identified by Liverpool as a worthy heir to Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is still going strong aged 33 but the Reds will have to formulate and firm up post-Salah plans at some stage.

23-year-old left-footer Olise is already proving he can replicate Salah’s awesome output by breaking the 20 barrier in both goals (20) and assists (23) for Bayern last term.

Man City are reported to have closely monitored Olise but per the update, the winger is ‘done’ with the Premier League.

The ex-Crystal Palace star is understood to favour a move to Real Madrid to further his Champions League and international ambitions if the time comes to leave Bayern.

Of course, the door could be left ajar for City and/or Liverpool if Real Madrid don’t make a move. Xabi Alonso’s side don’t lack for viable attacking options for the flanks right now.

But per the report, Real Madrid view Olise as a world class talent and are already seriously contemplating making a blockbuster bid in 2026.

That news won’t please Bayern Munich and won’t go down well at Liverpool or Man City either.

Latest Real Madrid news – Konate, Mac Allister…

In other news, DefensaCentral claim Ibrahima Konate has rejected Liverpool’s latert offer to extend his contract at Anfield. The Frenchman would have earned a reported £185,000-a-week if re-signing.

Elsewhere, transfer insider, Dean Jones, has provided TEAMtalk with an exclusive update on Real Madrid’s interest in Alexis Mac Allister.

Jones confirmed Real Madrid are ‘carefully monitoring’ the Liverpool ace and are keeping an especially close eye on how he’s used in Liverpool’s biggest matches to determine whether there’s a possibility his head can be turned.

Jones’ full update on Mac Allister’s situation can be found here.

