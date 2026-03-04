‘Shambolic’ Liverpool destroyed by two journos as Slot ‘sentenced’ to the sack

Two reporters who specialise in covering Liverpool have eviscerated the Reds after the humbling 2-1 defeat to Wolves, and talk of Arne Slot getting the sack is whipping up once again.

With fifth spot likely good enough for Champions League qualification, Chelsea and Aston Villa both stumbling, and theoretical strength of Liverpool’s fixture list easing in March, it should be a doddle for the Reds to book their place in next year’s UCL.

Yet in typical fashion for the 2025/26 iteration of Liverpool, nothing is easy and at times, they’re their own worst enemy.

The usual issues of slow build-up play, wasteful finishing and being vulnerable to the counter reared their ugly heads again at Molineux.

And on the back of the painful defeat – which was just Wolves’ third win of the season – two respected reporters who primarily cover Liverpool took Slot and his side to task.

The Athletic’s James Pearce wrote on X: “Huge blow to Liverpool’s hopes of CL qualification as they’re beaten by the bottom club at Molineux.

“Such a ragged performance. Conceded another shambolic stoppage-time winner for their collection through Andre. Salah had cancelled out Rodrigo Gomes opener.”

He quickly added: “So many of the worrying traits of this season on display. Allowed first 45mins to drift and created so little with build up far too slow.

“Failed to make spell of dominance count after the break. Concede from Wolves’ first shot in 78th min. Concede again at the death. So brittle.”

The Daily Mail’s Dominic King insisted Liverpool’s penchant for conceding stoppage time goals is symptomatic of a “deeper malaise” at the club, and is not a coincidence. Indeed coincidences don’t happen five times in a season.

“Liverpool played like a batsman nudging singles rather than going for boundaries,” stated King. “They ended up with their wickets spreadeagled.

“One last minute goal conceded is unlucky, two is careless. Five? It’s a deeper malaise.”

Arne Slot sack?

TEAMtalk has consistently been informed by multiple sources that Slot could be relieved of his duties if Liverpool fail to qualify for the Champions League and with the club assessing both short and long-term options if the Dutchman is relieved of his duties.

And speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, pundit Stephen Warnock insisted he wouldn’t be surprised if the Dutchman is fired if UCL qualification is missed.

“Liverpool are nowhere near where they would like to be,” he began. “When you think about reigning champions and the title defence, it’s not gone to plan at all.

“There is a lot of talk about Arne Slot and what possibly might happen at the end of the season, and I think if he doesn’t get Champions League football, I wouldn’t be surprised if the club made a change.”

While never the most reliable of sources, reports in Spain over the past few hours have claimed Slot has been ‘sentenced’ to the sack by Liverpool on the back of the Wolves humiliation.

