TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are determined to keep Reece James at Stamford Bridge for the entirety of his career, with both club and player sharing a mutual desire to commit to a new long-term contract.

Sources indicate that talks are progressing positively, and a fresh deal for the club’s first-choice full-back is viewed internally as a matter of “when, not if”.

Chelsea are currently in the process of assessing new deals for several key players, with negotiations for Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo also on the agenda, as we revealed last week.

However, the club’s immediate focus is on securing the futures of James and Marc Cucurella, with discussions for the Spaniard also set to take place – but James is the priority.

The relationship between James and Chelsea is described by insiders as almost unparalleled in modern football, characterised by deep respect and loyalty on both sides.

James is understood to be fully appreciative of how the club has supported him through defensive struggles and injury setbacks, while Chelsea’s hierarchy admires his unwavering commitment to return to his best – which they firmly feel he has.

With both parties eager to continue their partnership, there is little chance that James will not commit to fresh terms. As Chelsea look to build for the future, securing the long-term services of their captain is seen as a cornerstone of their strategy.

Chelsea expected to agree crucial James deal

James, 26, has made 33 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea this season, notching two goals and seven assists in the process, playing a key role in their success.

He has also shown his versatility, by playing in both his natural right-back slot, in centre-back and in central midfield, and never seems daunted when asked to play in any role.

James has already played more games this season than he has in any campaign since 2021/22. Barring another major injury setback, he looks set to be an integral part of England’s World Cup squad under Thomas Tuchel this summer.

His leadership attributes cannot be understated, either, so tying James down will come as a major boost to Chelsea, as they look to build themselves back into being a side consistently challenging for trophies under Liam Rosenior.

James’ current deal expires in 2028, but everything points to him agreeing longer terms and seeing out his career at Stamford Bridge.

Latest Chelsea news: Battle for Dortmund star / Sesko miss

Meanwhile, we revealed yesterday how Chelsea are one of the sides keeping a close eye on talented Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, who will be available for around £60million this summer.

Manchester United are also keen on the German international, but we understand that Manchester City are currently leading the race for his signature.

In other news, reports have shared how Chelsea were willing to offer Benjamin Sesko ‘anything he wanted’ before he ultimately chose to join Man Utd.

The Blues were very keen on the striker when he was at RB Leipzig but ultimately missed out on a deal, despite pushing hard.

