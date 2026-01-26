Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso are both on Liverpool's radar as pressure on Arne Slot increases

Liverpool have initiated contact with Xabi Alonso as pressure on Arne Slot reaches an all-time high, but a sensational return for Steven Gerrard is also a genuine possibility, we can confirm.

Despite a substantial summer transfer spend of close to £450million on high-profile signings like Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, the Reds have struggled to mount a credible title challenge.

Currently languishing sixth in the Premier League table, some 14 points behind table-topping Arsenal and now two shy of the top four following seven defeats in the league already, pressure is being cranked up on the Dutchman following Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth.

Club sources indicate that Fenway Sports Group (FSG), Liverpool’s owners, are increasingly open to a managerial change come the summer. Informal contacts have already been made with Alonso, the former Liverpool midfielder who recently parted ways with Real Madrid.

Alonso, still held in high regard at Anfield for his pivotal role in Liverpool’s 2005 Champions League triumph as a player and his managerial work at Leverkusen, is seen as a prime candidate to inject fresh impetus into the squad. His tactical acumen and deep connection to the club’s ethos make him an appealing choice, with representatives meeting to discuss potential terms.

But amid the uncertainty, club legend Gerrard has emerged as a potential stop-gap solution. The former captain, currently available after his stint managing in the Saudi Pro League, has informed Liverpool’s hierarchy that he is prepared to step in on an interim basis should Slot’s tenure end prematurely in the coming weeks.

Gerrard, who briefly managed Aston Villa and Rangers with mixed success, believes his intimate knowledge of the club’s DNA could steady the ship until a permanent appointment, potentially teeing up a romantic return to Anfield.

Want breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Slot under pressure as Gerrard green lights Liverpool return

Slot, for his part, has acknowledged the scrutiny, recently agreeing with Gerrard’s public critique on his tactical emphasis on breaking down low blocks.

“I can only agree that we need to adapt,” Slot stated after the loss to Bournemouth.

Slot rightly has credit in the bank for leading Liverpool to Premier League glory last term, and this campaign was always going to be one of transition. However, with Liverpool’s performances showing no signs of significant improvement, FSG’s patience appears to be wearing thin.

As the January transfer window comes to an end, the focus shifts to on-pitch results. A poor run could accelerate changes, potentially ushering in a new era under Alonso, with Gerrard as the bridge.

Liverpool fans, accustomed to success under Jurgen Klopp, will hope for swift resolution to restore the club’s competitive edge.

Latest Liverpool news: Wirtz wants Alonso / Slot sack odds slashed

Meanwhile, a report from a reputable German source has claimed that Liverpool star Wirtz is keen on a reunion with Alonso at Anfield, and feels Slot’s tenure is coming to an end.

Wirtz flourished under Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen, and he is said to be ‘excited’ at the prospect of playing for him once again.

In other news, amid the pressure on Slot, he has become the bookies’ leading contender to become the next Premier League manager to be sacked.

The odds have been slashed down to 2/5 – an indication that a decision could be imminent.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.