Liverpool have been forced to turn to an alternative for Michael Olise

Liverpool have reportedly been forced to turn to an alternative deal as a move for ‘dream target’ Michael Olise has been deemed impossible.

Recent Liverpool performances have made it clear that they desperately need upgrades on Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo on either flank, with each player struggling to make a substantial impact as youngster Rio Ngumoha regularly outshines them.

Salah’s decline has been particularly disappointing, and we have reported this week that the likelihood of him moving to the Saudi Pro League in the summer is increasing.

‘Plans are well underway’ for Salah to finally secure a move to the Middle East, with one of Liverpool’s summer priorities to sign a replacement for their club legend.

However, this is already not going to plan as their desired move for Olise has been ‘completely’ ruled out.

Earlier this week, we revealed that the Reds have been ‘stung’ by Bayern Munich after lodging an ‘enquiry’ over signing Olise in the summer, with the Bundesliga giants having no intention of letting him go and the winger feeling ‘settled’ where he is.

Now, an update from German journalist Florian Plettenberg adds that Liverpool have already admitted defeat with their pursuit of Olise.

Liverpool ‘turn to’ Olise alternative

A move for the 24-year-0ld, who previously made waves in the Premier League with Crystal Palace, was always likely to be a pipedream for Liverpool, because he is under contract until 2029 and could cost way over £100m.

And Plettenberg insists Bayern Munich want to protect themselves further by handing Olise an improved contract, while Liverpool could instead sign RB Leipzig standout Yan Diomande.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Michael #Olise remains a dream target for Liverpool ahead of the upcoming summer window, and further background checks have been made. However, #LFC now consider a transfer to be completely unrealistic.

‘He is not for sale. In addition, FC Bayern are looking to extend his contract beyond 2029, with plans to improve his current deal. Incredible 13G/25A this season yet.

‘As a result, LFC are shifting their focus within the Bundesliga to Yan #Diomande.’

Head coach Arne Slot may not be around at Anfield for much longer, with a report following Tuesday night’s dire loss to Wolves claiming he has been ‘sentenced’ to the sack by FSG.

The 2-1 defeat to Wolves is a serious blow for Liverpool’s hopes of Champions League qualification, with this race likely to determine whether the board turn to a new manager who will preferably not make strange outbursts to the media like their current boss has been doing.

Elsewhere, we have reported that Liverpool may need to take a financial hit to cut their losses on Salah following his contract extension at the end of last season, with a ‘formal offer’ being prepared.