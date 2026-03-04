A Sky Sports reporter is the latest to strongly suggest Jurgen Klopp is returning to management, backing up claims from TEAMtalk sources, and if Liverpool don’t show a ruthless streak by sacking Arne Slot, they’ll likely lose the German to Real Madrid.

Klopp left Liverpool as a god-like figure in 2024, and by all accounts, had no intentions of ever returning to management.

The 58-year-old assumed a role as Head of Global Soccer with Red Bull, though reports continue to filter in on Klopp’s dissatisfaction in the role.

L’Equipe stated on Tuesday that Klopp is ‘increasingly likely to be heading for the exit at Red Bull’.

They went on to add Klopp is ‘no longer enjoying unanimous backing’, with ‘several of his recent decisions coming under scrutiny’ and with talk of a potential summer departure now growing.

In the event Klopp does take his leave from Red Bull, there’ll be no shortage of clubs knocking at his door. However, while interest will be rampant, there are only a handful of jobs Klopp would realistically take.

He has publicly admitted he’ll never manage another English club aside from Liverpool out of respect for the Reds. From a Premier League perspective, it’s Liverpool or bust.

His past ties to Borussia Dortmund likely rule out a move to Bayern Munich, and the current state of Serie A is not one that’s conducive to attracting one of the world’s best managers who isn’t Italian.

From Spain, Barcelona are more than happy with Hansi Flick, leaving Real Madrid as Liverpool’s only true rival if they pushed to bring Klopp back.

Countless reports in Spain – some from reliable outlets, others less so – have gone big on claims Klopp will move to Madrid at season’s end.

Alvaro Arbeloa is in charge only in an interim capacity and his slow start suggests he has no chance of getting the nod outright.

What’s more, if there’s one manager in world football with the character and personality big enough to handle Real Madrid’s current crop of divas, it’s Klopp.

Of course, Liverpool could throw a spanner in Real’s machine by sacking Slot and bringing Klopp back.

The humbling 2-1 defeat to Wolves on Tuesday night was the latest in a long line of embarrassments for the club under Slot this term.

If Liverpool fail to qualify for the Champions League, sources indicate it’s entirely possible Slot is removed from power in the summer.

But according to the latest from Sky Sports reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, the ball is very much in Real Madrid’s court right now and the claims Klopp is warming to returning to management will go down well in the Spanish capital.

Tavolieri explained: ‘Jürgen Klopp’s future could be written sooner than expected, away from the office and back on the sidelines.

‘Just a few months after joining Red Bull GmbH, the former Liverpool FC manager is already feeling the urge to coach on a daily basis.

‘His current role, more strategic than sporting, has distanced him from the locker room, pre-match talks, and the emotional intensity that shaped his career.

‘Klopp now occupies a general supervisory position, far removed from the direct management of a professional squad.

‘Internally, some decisions made in recent months have reportedly not yielded the desired results. While not a major failure, the current dynamic is said to be less than satisfactory, and the sporting structure may need to evolve before next season.

‘In this context, Klopp’s departure is no longer a marginal possibility.’

After declaring Real Madrid are waiting in ‘ambush’, the reporter added: ‘One club continues to monitor the situation closely: Real Madrid CF.

‘For several years, the Madrid management has appreciated his profile, his charisma, and his ability to launch winning cycles.

‘For now, no formal contact has been established. But Real Madrid has never completely abandoned the idea of ​​one day having the German on its bench.

‘And should he return to a club, Madrid would currently be the only destination capable of truly enticing him.’

Tavolieri then reaffirmed it’s Liverpool and Liverpool alone from an English perspective if Klopp does return to management.

But unless the Reds get ruthless and sack Slot, there’ll be no job to offer.

Klopp to Real Madrid or Liverpool – what our sources are saying….

With reports gathering pace that Klopp would be tempted by a move to the Bernabeu, TEAMtalk has done our own digging into the speculation.

And our reporter Graeme Bailey, speaking to sources, admits there is a growing possibility that a high-profile move is on the cards.

“My belief from talking to people who know Klopp well, is that he will be back in management and maybe as soon as this summer,” Bailey exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“As we have reported, he is very much at the top of Real Madrid’s list, and I am told they are set to move on from Arbeloa.

“Klopp is open to Madrid; more than that, he is keen. He likes the squad but also knows he can make his own mark.

“In terms of Liverpool, he loves the club and city, but he won’t be back. He has done his Premier League thing, and there is no appetite on his side, likewise Liverpool, don’t seem ready to reopen that chapter.

“Arne Slot is feeling the pressure. He knows he needs Champions League football. But Liverpool don’t want to sack him, whether they have little choice but to do so is another matter…”

