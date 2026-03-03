RB Leipzig have reportedly come to a decision over the sale of Liverpool attacking target Yan Diomande this summer, while the chances of Mohamed Salah heading to the Saudi Pro League at the end of the season are said to have soared.

While the Reds continue to try and end what’s been a hugely disappointing season, at least domestically, with some sort of a flourish, FSG also have one eye on summer transfer business.

However, in terms of targets, much will obviously depend on whether Arne Slot is still at the helm or whether Liverpool have decided to move in an alternative direction.

Liverpool learn Diomande signing fate

One player our sources have continued to report remains a major target for the Anfield outfit is exciting Leipzig forward Diomande.

The 19-year-old is one of the hottest properties in European football right now, dazzling scouts with his brilliant wide play, while also notching 10 goals and seven assists in 26 games in all competitions.

The Reds are not alone in their interest, especially in the England, but we revealed on February 16 that Liverpool are the most advanced Premier League club in the chase for Diomande, ahead of the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, according to a report in German outlet 90PLUS Diomande will be going nowhere this summer, even if the Bundesliga side receive record-breaking offers.

“He’ll still be here next season – even if an offer of 80 or 90 million euros comes in,” Leipzig supervisory board chairman, Oliver Mintzlaff, is reported to have said.

The news will come as a particular blow to Liverpool, especially if they lose Salah to Saudi Arabia this summer, although money still talsk and it remains to be seen what Leipzig actually do if he huge offer hits their inbox.

Salah to Saudi chances soar

TEAMtalk sources can reveal that the Saudi Pro League is intensifying its pursuit of Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah, with plans well underway to bring the Anfield icon to the Middle East.

Heading into this summer, Salah will have just a year remaining on his Liverpool deal, which was agreed in April of last year and secured the Egyptian a contract which has proved the largest in the club’s history, netting the player a package worth £400,000 a week.

However, the 33-year-old’s form has dropped off a cliff this term, with Salah on a 10-game goal drought in the Premier League that has only heightened exit talk in recent weeks.

To that end, we reported last month that Salah was ‘deep in discussions’ over a move to Saudi Arabia at the end of the current campaign in a move that would give the star a prominent ambassadorial role, as well as the chance to own a stake in one of their illustrious Pro-League clubs.

Now that the prospects of that move are starting to gather real pace, we can reveal how much Liverpool can expect to receive.

Salah, who was the subject of a titanic £150m (€175m, $195m) from Al-Ittihad in 2023, is now only expected to command a fraction of that price.

To that end, we can reveal that Pro-League is prepared to reimburse Liverpool the initial sum they paid for Salah – £36.9million (€42m, $49m) from Roma back in 2017. And they are unlikely go beyond that figure, which would be a potential shortfall of £113m for the Reds – based on that 2023 offer.

Second source confirms Morgan Rogers interest

Liverpool’s long-standing interest in Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers has been confirmed by a second source, though TEAMtalk can explain why a move is highly unlikely for the £100m-plus-rated player, who is also being hunted by European giant.

The 23-year-old England international has established himself as one of the leading attacking midfielders in the Premier League this season and is primed to be one of the stars of this summer’s World Cup with England in North America.

Rogers, who can play in multiple positions across the front line or deeper, has scored 10 goals and notched seven assists and TEAMtalk revealed last week that multi-club interest in the England star is starting to gather serious pace ahead of the summer window.

And now one of the most trusted reporters on all things Liverpool, David Lynch, has confirmed the Reds do hold a concrete interest in Rogers this summer, though has questioned just how likely a move is…

“In terms of some of the names you’re seeing, I’m sure there are players they like,” Lynch began on Anfield Index.

“The Morgan Rogers one is always interesting to me because he definitely is someone who they’ve watched and have liked down the years.

“But you’ve also got to say they’ve got Florian Wirtz in the number 10, [Dominik] Szoboszlai can play there. Rogers can play off the left, but he’s not a natural winger, and I would rather see them go for an out-and-out winger profile really.”

Indeed, Lynch’s comments tally exactly with what our correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed on February 17, although their chances of a summer move would appear unlikely with the Reds instead prioritising other areas of the side, and in particular a new out-and-out winger.

We can also reveal that Paris Saint‑Germain have been doing increasing work on Rogers, with sources indicating the French champions were hugely impressed by his performances during last season’s Champions League clashes.

