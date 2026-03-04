Newcastle United have poured cold water on mounting speculation linking Malick Thiaw with a sensational Premier League switch to Liverpool or Manchester United, with sources insisting the star defender is going nowhere and is categorically NOT FOR SALE.

The 24-year-old German international only swapped AC Milan for St James’ Park last summer in a deal worth £35million. Since then, he has been a revelation at the heart of Eddie Howe’s backline.

His form has inevitably sparked interest from big hitters, with reports claiming Liverpool and Manchester United are among those eyeing a summer swoop. But sources close to the Magpies have moved quickly to shut down the claims.

We understand there is nothing to the rumours, with Thiaw loving life on Tyneside after penning a lucrative four-year contract, running until 2029, upon his arrival.

“Malick has been superb, no denying that, but suggestions he could be leaving are way off the mark,” a well-placed Newcastle source told TEAMtalk.

Thiaw, who has racked up 28 appearances this season and earned call-ups to the Germany squad, is said to be fully committed to Newcastle’s project under ambitious owners PIF.

Any move would require a colossal fee, with the club under no pressure to cash in on a player who has transformed their defensive frailties into strengths.

Newcastle deliver hands-off warning amid Thiaw rumours

We understand that Newcastle are looking to add to their defensive options, rather than take away from them.

While Thiaw has been in good form since his arrival, the Magpies as a whole have struggled in the Premier League this term, and currently sit 13th in the table.

They look set to miss out on European qualification, barring them winning the Champions League, and that could pose some challenges.

But defensive additions are a top priority for Newcastle and we understand that Spain international Oscar Mingueza, who can play as a right-back or centre-back, is on their radar.

The Celta Vigo star is out of contract at the season’s end, and is therefore set to be available via free agency, with Aston Villa and Everton also interested.

Newcastle also have another target in the full-back department, with standout Brentford star Michael Kayode a player of confirmed interest for Eddie Howe’s side.

Thiaw is integral to Newcastle’s long-term project, so barring a mammoth bid, everything points to him staying at St James’ Park for the foreseeable future.

