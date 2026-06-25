Liverpool remain confident they can still secure Yan Diomande’s signature as the Reds prepare to launch a blockbuster second bid, though the time it is taking to wrap up a deal and strike an agreement with RB Leipzig is a source of frustration for the player’s agent, a journalist has explained.

The Reds have locked on to Diomande as their undisputed number one target to replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield after the Egyptian departed after nine glorious seasons earlier this summer.

But striking a deal with Leipzig to bring the Ivorian flyer to Liverpool has been far from easy. Indeed, the Reds’ first bid, worth a package of €100m (£87m, $116m) has already been rejected.

As a result, sources exclusively revealed last week that Leipzig’s determination not to sell could see the price driven up to a new Bundesliga record – in excess of the fee that saw Ousmane Dembele sold to Barcelona in 2017.

Despite that, the Reds refuse to be beaten, and as they prepare to launch a blockbuster second offer for his services, journalist Lewis Steele has revealed the frustrations being aired by the agents of the player, who had hoped the move would be wrapped up already.

And, in the words of Steele, a more insistent FSG could get a deal done far quicker if they wanted it that badly.

“I think there’s a little bit of frustration on the player’s side from what I’ve heard that it’s maybe taking a little bit longer than some people may have anticipated,” Steele began on his YouTube channel.

“I’m talking about his camp.

“Maybe they thought it was going to go a bit quicker, but now they’re sort of resigned to the fact it might drag on after the World Cup, but they accept it.

“But also, you never know. Liverpool could just pull their finger out, and it’d be done in the next day or two.”

DON’T MISS: Romano sheds light on Liverpool efforts to convince Yan Diomande to sign ahead of blockbuster second bid

Liverpool ready to launch ‘very aggressive’ second Yan Diomande bid

Despite lavishing some £440m (€505m, $600m) on new players last summer, Liverpool still have plenty of cash to spend and will back new boss Andoni Iraola with plenty of funds to help transform the club’s fortunes.

In addition to Diomande, the Reds are looking to sign another winger, potentially a new striker, a central midfielder and multiple defensive additions amid concerns in both full-back areas.

However, the undisputed top target remains Diomande, and as Liverpool prepare to launch what’s described as a “very aggressive” second bid, Fabrizio Romano has shared the work being done behind the scenes to seal his signature.

“I think the player side of this deal is still a bit underrated in terms of the media,” Romano said.

“It’s always the talk about the bid, the new bid, the next bid, but I believe that Liverpool are doing excellent work on the player side in order to get the green light and to have Diomande telling Leipzig, ‘let me go to Liverpool.’

“So that’s what they’re doing, and that’s why I believe there is confidence at the club to get it done.”

Regular readers of these pages will be well aware of Liverpool’s efforts to convince Diomande to sign, with sources revealing back in December how officials from Anfield were in almost daily contact with the winger’s entourage over a summer move to Anfield.

On a new and improved bid, Romano stated: “I already told you, and I can confirm, Liverpool will be back at the table for negotiation. Liverpool are pushing on the player side, so what I can tell you behind the scenes is that Liverpool are trying their best in terms of a financial proposal to get the player on their side 100%.

“RB Leipzig keep insisting they want to continue with Diomande. They believe that keeping Diomande is a smart decision, giving him a big salary, a new contract, and then next summer he can decide whatever he wants after playing Champions League football with Leipzig.

“Liverpool will be very aggressive. Liverpool will bid more than €100m.

“It’s going to be a big proposal coming from Liverpool in order to try and change the situation. Liverpool are working on the player side in terms of contract proposal, salary…they’re working hard to get this deal done for Yan Diomande.”

Should a move for Diomande fail, Liverpool do have a number of other options on their radar, with a Brighton star one of the next names on their wishlist.

And according to Romano, Iraola has also great “love” for a PSG star, who could be allowed to move this summer for a fee of around £78m (€90m, $102m).

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