Fabrizio Romano has provided a “very clear update” about a move for Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento to Manchester City, while TEAMtalk understands Pep Guardiola’s side are ready to sign him.

The right-back position has been an issue for Man City for a long time as they have tested several players as possible solutions, though Livramento could finally provide an answer.

Newcastle face losing Livramento and other key players due to a disappointing 2025/26 campaign, with Man City among those in the frame to sign the England international. He is one of the standout full-backs in the Premier League and is certainly deserving of a move to a Big Six club.

A report from an unreliable outlet, Football Insider, has claimed that a Livramento to Man City is ‘nailed on’, but Romano has shut down claims that the deal is “close”.

This is not to say a deal is not possible in the summer, however. The transfer reporter has made two “very clear” statements about Livramento: Man City “will sign a new right-back” this summer, but there is currently “no renewed negotiation” with Newcastle.

Man City ‘ready’ to secure ‘world record’ transfer

We are only in March and there is plenty of time for Man City to return to the negotiating table to discuss signing Livramento, which they intend to do ahead of next season.

Earlier this month, we revealed that Guardiola’s team are ready to pay a world record fee for a right-back to sign Livramento this summer.

As also noted by Romano, we have revealed that Livramento has been a Man City target since last summer, while the Premier League title contenders are ‘willing to pay big’ to secure his services in a potential record deal worth £70m.

And Man City will not be done there, because we also understand that they are set to beat rivals Manchester United to the signing of Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, with our transfer correspondent Graham Bailey insisting that they have a ‘done deal’.

Bailey revealed to TEAMtalk: “I have to be honest, for several weeks now, from numerous sources, I am told that Anderson to City is a done deal.

“City have been on Anderson for months, since last year. I am told Hugo Viana picked him out last summer as one he wanted.”

Latest Man City news: Second Man Utd battle revealed as key star set to leave

Man City could ruin Man United’s plans to sign a second Premier League star, with the two sides reportedly in a battle to sign a defender who is destined to become ‘world class’.

It is not all good news for Man City, though. They also look likely to lose a couple of key assets in the summer, with one of Guardiola’s favourite players ‘expected’ to move elsewhere.

There is also the possibility of Man City being raided by their Champions League round of 16 opponents, Real Madrid. The Spanish giants’ proposed move for a City standout is said to be ‘far closer’ than it seems on the surface.