A Spanish journalist has claimed the progress from Real Madrid to bring a Manchester City superstar through the door is much more advanced than has been said.

City are, as usual, in a battle for the Premier League title. They are seven points off leaders Arsenal, with a game in hand over the Gunners.

While the battle on the field could come down to the wire, they might have another battle on their hands soon.

Midfield man Rodri has been one of their most influential players in recent years, and while he might not have been the same since recovering from an ACL injury, he’s still a very useful member of the side.

But there have long been links between him and Real Madrid, especially in the Spaniard’s pomp, and journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon suggests the connection between the two parties is strong.

He said on YouTube: “Rodri’s got it much more made with Real Madrid than you’re saying.”

Indeed, he suggests the progress being made for the transfer is far closer than what other insiders are presently reporting.

Rodri cash set aside by Real

One fellow insider, Alberto Pereiro, has suggested that Rodri is indeed high on the list at Real, though.

He states that the City man and Nico Schlotterbeck have been made ‘top priorities’ at the Bernabeu.

Further to that, cash has been set aside for the pair’s arrivals.

Pereiro said: “The first €100m that Real Madrid want to spend this summer is on Rodrigo Hernández and Schlotterbeck. Whether Madrid makes more signings depends on what they sell this summer.”

Man City round-up: Icon on the way out

Another icon could be exiting alongside Rodri, as reliable source Matteo Moretto has stated that there are no talks ongoing between City and Bernardo Silva for a new contract.

He said: “Bernardo Silva is expected to leave Manchester City in June as a free agent.”

Meanwhile, sources have told TEAMtalk that a move to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is effectively a done deal.

And City are the club most interested in Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha – who played in their academy – ahead of rivals Manchester United, per sources.