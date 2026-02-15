Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is under contract until 2027, but there is a concrete possibility he LEAVES the Etihad this summer, and the club have already identified a ‘leading contender’ to replace him.

The Cityzens are enjoying a good season and look set to fight Arsenal for the Premier League title right down to the wire, after closing the gap on the leaders to just four points.

But uncertainty remains at the Premier League giants. TEAMtalk insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed in a major update earlier this month that Guardiola is ‘extremely likely’ to quit the club at the end of this term.

Man City, like any well-run club, have potential successors in mind in case Guardiola leaves. We reported how ex-Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca sits alongside Xabi Alonso and Cesc Fabregas at the top of their shortlist.

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has now backed up our information, stating that Maresca is indeed a ‘leading contender’ to replace Guardiola.

Romano also rules out Maresca moving to Tottenham, despite recent rumours.

“No talks between Tottenham and Enzo Maresca so far despite recent links,” Romano posted on X. “Understand Maresca remains the clear leading candidate to be next Manchester City head coach.… when/if Pep Guardiola decides to leave.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man City draw up post-Guardiola plan

We understand that Maresca, who served as Guardiola’s assistant at City before spells at Leicester and Chelsea, is seen as a natural fit due to his deep understanding of the club’s methods and his emphasis on fluid, attacking football.

While he was sacked by Chelsea in January, he deserves credit for his time at Stamford Bridge, having led them to glory in the Europa Conference League and a fourth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Beyond Maresca, Alonso and Fabregas, sources indicate that Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola – praised for his high-energy, pressing game in the Premier League, and Porto head coach Francesco Farioli, noted for his data-driven and attacking approach that has delivered results – have also been discussed as potential options.

For now, Guardiola’s focus is on leading his side in yet another title race, but there could be twists to come at the Etihad in the coming months.

Latest Man City news: Dutch prodigy wanted / ‘Favourites’ for £100m star

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has revealed today that Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle are ready to rival Barcelona for Dutch centre-back Ruud Nijstad.

The 18-year-old FC Twente star has emerged as one of Europe’s most-watched teenage defenders after breaking through this season, and his performances have triggered a scramble among elite recruitment departments.

In other news, Man City have emerged as favourites to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, though it could take a whopping £100million to lure him from the Tricky Trees.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.