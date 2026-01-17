Tottenham trying to sign FOURTH different Man City attacker, with deal mercifully greenlit

Tottenham have tried and failed to sign two Manchester City forwards and were beaten to the punch for Antoine Semenyo, though they could finally have better luck with a fourth option whose exit has been approved.

It’s no secret Tottenham are in the market for explosive new options in the final third. A bluntness in attack has plagued Thomas Frank’s side all season, while the long-term injuries to Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison haven’t helped either.

Tottenham pushed to sign Savinho from Man City last summer, though Pep Guardiola’s side refused to play ball despite initial suggestions a deal was there to be made.

TEAMtalk broke the news of Spurs looking into a move for Omar Marmoush ahead of the winter window opening its doors.

That came around the same time as Man City won the race – beating teams like Tottenham – for Antoine Semenyo.

Semenyo’s arrival is expected to result in the departure of a Man City attacker, though it’s not going to be Marmoush.

Instead, Football Insider state Oscar Bobb now has the ‘green light’ to leave and the 22-year-old winger will be the one sacrificed.

The left-footer can play on either flank and per the report, there are three teams in the mix for his signature this month. The trio are Borussia Dortmund, Crystal Palace and Tottenham.

On Spurs specifically, the report declared: ‘Tottenham [are] lining up a move for his services.’

City are prepared to either sell outright or accept a loan until the end of the season that contains an option/obligation to buy.

One potential wrinkle in this story is the fact Bobb is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. While that wouldn’t result in him failing a medical, it would mean any buying club would be signing a player who isn’t available to play straight away.

But while a deal is clearly there to be made if Spurs press ahead, FI and our own sources at TEAMtalk believe Dortmund AND Palace both stand a better chance of sealing a deal…

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Dortmund, Palace favourites for Bobb

Firstly, FI described Dortmund as ‘leading’ the race for Bobb’s signature. Precisely why wasn’t stated, though Dortmund’s well-earned reputation of being a club where young stars can develop quickly could play a part.

There’s further bad news for Spurs with regards to Palace. Our insider, Dean Jones, has been informed City will give Palace preferential treatment if they enquire about transfers this month and in the summer on the back of sealing a deal for Marc Guehi.

Jones explained: “Crystal Palace’s deal with Manchester City for Marc Guehi will help give them a foot in the door for future negotiations over targets from the Etihad across this year.

“City are expected to show good relations towards the Eagles if they knock on the door, at a time when they have already been showing interest in players including Nathan Ake and Oscar Bobb.”

If Tottenham truly feel Bobb is the right man for them, they cannot afford to delay.

Latest Tottenham news – Frank sack / Van de Ven advice / ‘Dream’ signing

In other news, Thomas Frank could find himself sacked by Tottenham in a matter of days unless one thing happens, and while a former boss is tipped to return to the club in the summer, the manager of a current Premier League rival has now been made the new favourite to take the Spurs hotseat next.

Elsewhere, Micky van de Ven has been told why he should avoid signing a new contract with Spurs at all costs and “deserves to be playing at a bigger club”.

Finally, Tottenham have set their sights on completing the ‘dream’ signing of a midfielder at the very top of Manchester United’s shortlist, and sources have revealed what it will take for Spurs to press ahead with the hugely audacious transfer.