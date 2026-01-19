Michael Carrick has assumed the interim manager’s role at Manchester United with a clear understanding that he remains firmly in contention for the permanent position beyond the current campaign, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Carrick was officially appointed the Man Utd interim manager last week, with Darren Fletcher stepping back into his role as the Under-18s boss after taking charge of two matches following the departure of Ruben Amorim.

The 44-year-old has impressed from the outset, with Man Utd beating Manchester City 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Goals from Bryan Mbeumo (65) and Patrick Dorgu (76) sealed a deserved win for Red Devils in the Manchester derby and on the balance of play, Pep Guardiola’s side were somewhat fortunate they did not suffer a heavier beating.

Not only did it avenge the 3-0 defeat to Man City at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season, but the win at Old Trafford also injected vital belief into a Manchester United squad that had endured a difficult start to 2026.

United dominated large spells, hit the woodwork twice and saw three efforts disallowed for narrow offside calls, while the performance showcased improved intensity, structure, and counter-attacking threat under Carrick’s guidance.

Yet, behind the scenes, club officials are not getting carried away.

Sources close to Man Utd have told us that Carrick accepted the interim post on the explicit basis that his work would be evaluated as part of the long-term managerial search.

We understand that Carrick is convinced he possesses the tactical nous, man-management skills, and deep connection to the club’s identity to lead Man Utd forward successfully.

Carrick’s previous unbeaten three-game caretaker spell in 2021 – coupled with the stunning win against Man City – has only strengthened his case in the eyes of many within the hierarchy, however.

Want breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Michael Carrick faces fight to get Man Utd manager role full time

However, Man Utd insiders have reiterated that no final decisions on the permanent manager will be made until the end of the season.

Carrick faces a tricky run of fixtures to prove he is the standout contender, with Man Utd still targeting a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Man Utd’s next game is against Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, and it will be interesting to see whether the Red Devils are able to build on their win in the Manchester derby.

Carrick’s backroom team, featuring Steve Holland, Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans, and Travis Binnion, has been credited with fostering a unified environment quickly.

The former Man Utd midfielder’s preference for a balanced 4-2-3-1 setup appears to suit the current squad, emphasising possession control and swift transitions.

While Oliver Glasner remains a top target for Man Utd – his Crystal Palace contract expires in the summer, allowing a compensation-free move – the focus for now remains squarely on results under Carrick.

INEOS executives, including Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox, are monitoring progress closely, with January transfer funds available should reinforcements align with the interim boss’s vision.

However, the likes of Glasner and former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino are firmly on the Man Utd bosses’ radar.

The derby success has lifted spirits at Old Trafford, with Man Utd now just a point behind fourth-placed and defending champions Liverpool, reminding fans of the potential for resurgence.

Yet the message from the Man Utd board is clear: sustained improvement across the remaining 16 Premier League games will be crucial if Carrick is to have any chance of becoming the permanent manager.

As the campaign intensifies, Carrick’s blend of experience, ambition, and early results positions him strongly, but the road ahead is long, and the summer appointment will ultimately hinge on consistent delivery.

For now, the Red Devils have a spark; the question is whether it can become a lasting flame.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Liverpool clear path for Brazilian, ‘formal offer’ for midfielder

Meanwhile, Man Utd’s pursuit of a Brazilian midfielder has been aided by Liverpool’s stance, but there is still competition from Atletico Madrid, Crystal Palace and Napoli.

Man Utd are said to have made a ‘formal offer’ for a Portuguese star, who is out of contract at his current club at the end of the season.

And finally, our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Juventus have an eye on a Man Utd forward should they fail to land a Crystal Palace striker.