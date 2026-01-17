Man City, Chelsea both beaten as PSG agree dazzling Barcelona deal

PSG have beaten Chelsea and Man City an agreement for a Barcelona gem

Chelsea and Manchester City are set to miss out on the signing of a Barcelona gem after PSG ‘reached an agreement in principle on an immediate transfer.’

Man City and Chelsea are both active this month, with the former signing Antoine Semenyo and soon to wrap up the arrival of Marc Guehi.

The Blues, meanwhile, are aiming to add a readymade centre-back to their ranks. Rennes’ Jeremy Jacquet is coming under serious consideration.

Elsewhere, both clubs have converged on Barcelona wonderkid, Pedro Fernández Sarmiento, who is more commonly known as just Dro.

The 18-year-old is a graduate of the famed La Masia academy and despite his tender age, forced his way into Hansi Flick’s first-team plans this term.

Dro – who plays either as an attacking midfielder or left winger – has made five senior appearances this season and upon making his debut in the Champions League, quickly grabbed an assist against Olympiacos.

However, news broke over the past 48 hours of Dro pushing to leave Barca. The LaLiga giants are powerless to prevent an exit by way of an extremely modest €6m release clause.

Both Ben Jacobs and Florian Plettenberg confirmed Man City and Chelsea were looking into a deal. Borussia Dortmund have tabled an official offer, but it’s PSG who’ve trumped the lot.

Taking to X, Sky Germany’s Plettenberg declared: ‘Understand that Paris Saint-Germain and Dro have already reached an agreement in principle on an immediate transfer. The 18 y/o talented midfielder wants to join PSG and Luis Enrique.’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano noted PSG manager Enrique is the driving force behind the French side’s pursuit.

His direct intervention may well have played a huge part in PSG agreeing the deal they have and taking a firm grip on the situation.

If Man City and/or Chelsea wish to steer a deal in their direction, time is quickly running out.

Elsewhere, Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is open to the idea of joining Real Madrid in 2026. according to a report.

Meanwhile, Man City are on the verge of securing Phil Foden’s long-term future, as TEAMtalk can reveal that contract negotiations have been progressing well in recent weeks.

