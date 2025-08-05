Man City agree first of two huge deals with wage bill to skyrocket

Manchester City have verbally agreed a deal with an elite defender and Fabrizio Romano has revealed City could soon have a new name as their second highest earner.

Man City have rejuvenated their squad this summer, with Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki all arriving early in the month of June.

City also beat Arsenal to the signing of Norwegian wonderkid, Sverre Nypan. The last addition saw James Trafford return to the club to compete with Ederson in a move that will see Stefan Ortega sold.

But while the average age of City’s squad has been dramatically reduced, the club are determined to retain a handful of their senior stars.

Chief among them is centre-back Ruben Dias who has won 10 major honours in just five years since arriving from Benfica.

Diaz’s current deal expires on 2027 but according to The Athletic, his stay will now be extended.

The outlet wrote: ‘Manchester City have reached an agreement in principle with Ruben Dias to sign a new contract.’

Precisely how many years will be added to Dias’ deal was not made clear. Though what is clear is the Portuguese’s long-term future will now lay at the Etihad.

Rodri to receive bumper pay rise

Another superstar Man City have no intention of letting go any time soon is Rodri.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner had been the subject of links with Real Madrid this summer, though The Athletic previously confirmed no such move is planned.

Instead, Fabrizio Romano brought news on Tuesday of City intending to offer Rodri a new and improved contract.

Per the reporter, the wages Rodri will be offered will place him second in City’s wage ranking, behind only Erling Haaland.

READ MORE: The 10 highest-paid players at Man City after De Bruyne exit as Haaland eclipses all

“Manchester City are set to offer new contract to Rodri valid until June 2029,” wrote Romano. “He could become the second best paid player after Haaland, decision up to Rodri.

“City want to show their trust in Rodri with new deal almost ready to be offered.”

Rodri currently pockets around £220,000-a-week in his current deal. Haaland is the club’s highest earner on a mammoth £525,000-a-week.

If jumping up to second spot, Rodri would have to be paid in excess of £300,000-a-week. Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish are City’s joint-second highest earners on that amount.

Latest Man City news – FFP reaction / Grealish price…

▶️ Tottenham chief Daniel Levy reacts to Man City FFP charges as Gary Neville blasts ‘shameful’ saga

▶️ Man City quote Everton huge Jack Grealish fee as details of Pep Guardiola chat emerge

▶️ The 10 highest paid players in the Premier League with two Liverpool stars behind Man City striker