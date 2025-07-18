Real Madrid ready to pay €100m for the world’s best midfielder – report

Real Madrid are ready to splash the cash for a top Manchester City star in the summer transfer window, according to a Spanish report, while Los Blancos’ stance on raiding Chelsea for one of their best players has also been revealed.

Both Madrid and Man City endured a difficult 2024/25 campaign. Madrid could not retain their LaLiga and Champions League crowns and also lost the final of the Copa del Rey to bitter rivals Barcelona. As for Man City, Pep Guardiola’s side needed a final-day win to finish in the Premier League top five and suffered a defeat to Crystal Palace in the final of the FA Cup.

Both Man City and Madrid have been active in the summer transfer window, with the Cityzens and Los Blancos determined to enjoy a successful 2025/26 campaign.

Man City have signed Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Sverre Nypan and Marcus Bettinelli so far this summer.

Madrid have already secured the services of Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Franco Mastantuono set to join in August when he turns 18.

Los Blancos are not done yet, with the Spanish media consistently reporting that Madrid want to sign Ibrahima Konate from Liverpool, too.

New Madrid manager Xabi Alonso wants to sign a new centre-back to pair with Huijsen, and, according to Mundo Deportivo, the former Liverpool and Los Blancos midfielder wants to add a midfielder to his team as well.

The Spanish news outlet has claimed that Alonso wants a midfielder, but all of the best players in that position will cost more than €100 million (£86.5m, $116.5m). Madrid are not planning to pay that because ‘none of them are worth it’.

However, according to the report, ‘there’s only one midfielder they would pay that amount for’ – and that is Man City and Spain international star Rodri.

Madrid ‘really like’ Rodri, who can be said to be officially the best midfielder in the world at the moment after winning the 2024 Men’s Ballon d’Or in October 2024.

The 29-year-old, who also came second to Madrid and Brazil international forward Vinicius Junior in The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024, spent most of last season on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Madrid are ‘aware’ that signing Rodri from Man City is ‘very, very complicated’.

Man City will not want to sell Rodri this summer, and Los Blancos will be cautious of investing a lot of money in a 29-year-old who was out for most of last season and also sustained an injury at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Real Madrid plan regarding Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez – report

While Madrid would love to have Rodri in their team, the Spanish and European giants are not putting all their eggs in one basket.

According to Fichajes, Madrid have their eyes on Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez as well and are ready to sell three of their current players to get a deal done for the Argentina international.

Chelsea do not want to sell the former River Plate and Benfica star and want at least €130million (£112.5m, $151.4m) for the 24-year-old, who won 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa America with Argentina.

According to the Spanish news outlet, Madrid are ‘seriously considering’ selling Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo, and Fran Garcia to raise the funds to invest in bringing Fernandez to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid hope to get €150million (£130m, $174.7m) from the sales of Camavinga, Rodrygo and Garcia.

Los Blancos reportedly see Fernandez as a natural successor to Toni Kroos in midfield.

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable new outlets, and their claims have to be taken with a pinch of salt.

However, TEAMtalk can verify Madrid’s interest in Fernandez, with our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reporting back on May 23 that Los Blancos have him as ‘a priority’ target to bolster their midfield.

There have been reports since in various Spanish news outlet about Madrid’s interest in Fernandez, but there have been no bids so far.

Rodrygo and Garcia could also leave in the summer transfer window.

While Brazil international forward Rodrygo is the subject of interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, sources have told TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, that AC Milan want to sign Spain international left-back Garcia this summer.

