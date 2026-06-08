Manchester City and Nottingham Forest remain in active discussions on Monday afternoon as City try to push closer to the potential club record transfer for highly-rated midfielder Elliot Anderson, with sources explaining the final hurdle that needs to be crossed before an agreement can be announced.

The 23-year-old, who has flourished since joining Forest from Newcastle United, is keen on the move to the Etihad Stadium and has made his desire to join the Premier League runners-up clear.

Sources have indicated that Manchester City are the clear frontrunners, and while Manchester United remain keen and are keeping tabs on the situation, their attention is understood to have shifted to alternative targets in midfield.

Negotiations are understood to be circling a total package in excess of £100 million in what will potentially set a new club transfer record at the Etihad, and in excess of the £100m paid on Jack Grealish five summers ago.

Forest are understood to be seeking £105m (€121.5m, $140m) – a fee to match the deal Arsenal spent for Declan Rice three years ago.

However, while all parties are aligned over a move, a deal on structuring the payment has proven the main sticking point, sources can confirm.

City have tabled an offer close to £80 million up front, but Forest are holding firm and pushing for a payment structure similar to that Rice transfer in 2023, which included significant add-ons and instalments.

The East Midlands club are determined to maximise the value of one of their prized assets and want a deal reflective of his market value. They have made it clear in talks with City, which are understood to be fluid and ongoing, that they will not renege on that valuation.

Talks, though, are set to continue throughout the day, with optimism from sources that a resolution could be reached within the next 24 hours…

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Elliot Anderson transfer: Forest unwavering on valuation

However, Forest officials are showing no signs of wavering on their valuation or preferred payment terms, reflecting the club’s strengthened financial position and ambition to build sustainably after recent Premier League campaigns.

Anderson, though, is said to be fully prepared to make the switch to City the moment an agreement is finalised and wants a move finalised before England’s opening World Cup clash against Croatia on Wednesday, June 17.

Personal terms have already been broadly agreed, and the England international is excited by the project outlined by the blue half of Manchester, viewing it as a major step in his career.

Indeed, sources exclusively revealed back in early March that Anderson was keen to move to the Etihad and even the anticipated exit of Pep Guardiola as manager, which has since been confirmed, would not derail his intentions.

Should the negotiations collapse entirely, United are positioned to explore a move, although they would only accelerate interest in the event of a complete breakdown between City and Forest.

If they enter the race now, they only strengthen Forest’s hand and the value could drive up further.

The transfer, if completed, would represent one of the summer window’s biggest deals and further underline City’s intent to refresh their squad with young, dynamic British talent.

Forest, meanwhile, would receive significant funds to reinvest as they look to strengthen other areas of the pitch and avoid another relegation battle next season. Developments are expected to move quickly in the coming hours.

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