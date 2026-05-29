A Manchester United official has reportedly flown to Portugal to discuss a move for an exciting Brazilian winger, while the Red Devils are ready to make a late attempt to hijack Manchester City’s move for Elliot Anderson.

Michael Carrick’s side are set to be ambitious in the transfer window, and, buoyed by their Champions League qualification, moved quickly to move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, with his signing now very close.

Man Utd’s business won’t stop there, however, and now reports suggest that exciting Porto attacker William Gomes is firmly on their radar.

Man Utd plot move for £69m-rated Brazilian

Despite being only 20 years old, Gomes played a crucial role in helping Porto lift their first title since 2022, notching 13 goals and two assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.

Reports from Spain claim the race to sign Gomes is heating up, with Man Utd battling clubs such as Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Roma for his signature.

Gomes is only 20 years old but was ‘key’ to Porto’s triumph, and his status as one of Portugal’s ‘brightest prospects’ has seen top clubs converge on a possible deal.

Interestingly, it’s claimed Man Utd, Arsenal, Newcastle and Roma have all sent club representatives to ‘visit northern Portugal’ and ‘enquire about his availability’

There is ‘plenty of interest’, though ‘no offers’ have been made just yet.

Atleti, meanwhile, have placed Gomes high on their winger shortlist, as he is ‘one of their favoured options’.

Porto, however, are determined to keep Gomes Porto and will hold out for his full €80m (£69m) release clause.

Due to this, Man Utd could focus their attention on signing AC Milan winger Rafael Leao instead.

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Elliot Anderson hijack

Meanwhile, Man Utd still intend to bring in a second new midfielder after agreeing a deal for Ederson, and we have long reported that Nottingham Forest star Anderson is at the top of their shortlist.

The problem Man Utd have – and it’s a big one – is Anderson is close to signing for Manchester City.

The 23-year-old England ace has already agreed personal terms with the League Cup and FA Cup winners, and hasn’t been put off by Pep Guardiola’s exit.

Anderson is ready to play for Man City’s new manager Enzo Maresca – but INEOS haven’t given up hope just yet.

Transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, recently revealed Man Utd have still been “calling and calling” for Anderson.

And according to a fresh update from the i paper, United are now ready to make a ‘serious play’ to hijack Man City’s move.

Their reporter, Pete Hall, explained: ‘Insiders believe a [Man City] deal for Elliot Anderson is well advanced and Guardiola’s departure will not disrupt the transfer, even though Manchester United intend to make a serious play for the England international.’

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Man Utd receive ‘official offer’ for Onana

In other news, reports from Turkey suggest that Trabzonspor have made an ‘official offer’ for Andre Onana, who has spent the season on loan with the club.

The Man Utd goalkeeper is not in Michael Carrick’s plans and INEOS are desperate to get the failed £42.7million signing off the books for good.

However, Trabzonspor are keen to re-sign Onana on loan, rather than permanently. This is far from ideal for INEOS, who want him sold permanently.

The 30-year-old, who performed relatively well for Trabzonspor, is said to be considering his options.

READ MORE – ‘World-class’ winger talks up stunning Man Utd move as INEOS become frontrunners