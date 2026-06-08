An established Chelsea starter has asked to leave Chelsea and the Blues have determined a sale must now go ahead, while a report claims Manchester United could be his next destination.

The transfer headlines around Old Trafford are being dominated by midfield moves and rightly so. It’s that area of the pitch that has produced the Ederson signing, and one and potentially two more will arrive in the engine room.

However, Man Utd are also on the hunt for a new left-back and left winger. Regarding the former, there’s now an enticing opportunity by way of Chelsea.

TEAMtalk verified back on June 4 that Marc Cucurella, 27, has genuine chances to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Spaniard is ready to try a new chapter after Chelsea missed out on Champions League football and their project under BlueCo took a dramatic step back last season.

Intermediaries have already begun actively exploring exit opportunities. And according to the latest from Mundo Deportivo, Cucurella has requested his exit from Chelsea.

What may surprise some is despite the fact Cucurella is a guaranteed starter with the Blues, Chelsea have reportedly given the green light to his sale.

Chelsea sanction Marc Cucurella sale – report

The report read: ‘Cucurella has already informed his club, with whom he has a contract until 2029, of his intention not to continue there.

‘He considers his time at Stamford Bridge to be completely over, and both he and the London club understand that the best solution is a move during this summer transfer window, provided an offer arrives that is appropriate to his quality and his transfer fee.’

An ‘appropriate’ sale price, per the report, is somewhere in the €40m-€50m range, which equates to £35m-£43m.

That broadly echoes our own reporting on Cucurella, with sources telling us Chelsea want at least £40m.

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Man Utd an option for Cucurella

When detailing where Cucurella could go to next, Mundo Deportivo claimed his top choice is Barcelona.

But while the interest is mutual, Barcelona are prioritising other positions, such as another winger after Anthony Gordon and a striker. What’s more, they’ll only sign a new left-back this summer if selling Alejandro Balde.

As such, Cucurella may have to accept a secondary choice, and there’s no shortage of those.

The report named Man Utd, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as ‘closely monitoring’ the left-back’s situation in recent months.

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