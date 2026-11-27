Manchester City have decided to place their trust in manager Enzo Maresca despite ‘alarm bells’ ringing at the Etihad, according to a report.

Maresca left Chelsea on New Year’s Day following a turbulent end to 2025 in which he fell out with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy and oversaw a drop in form. The Italian coach had also held talks with Man City and Juventus while still being contracted to Chelsea.

Maresca’s dream was known to be replacing Pep Guardiola as City boss, having previously worked as the Catalan’s assistant manager at the Etihad.

Maresca fulfilled that dream in June when he returned to City on a three-year contract.

City enjoyed a great start under the 46-year-old, winning all of their first seven Premier League matches of the campaign. However, results have declined rapidly since then.

The Cityzens have picked up just one point from their last four league games, while they were held to a 2-2 draw by Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday.

City were desperately poor defensively against Napoli, while Maresca needed attacking substitutes Jeremy Doku and Iliman Ndiaye to help rescue a point.

City have several issues under Maresca, including a slow style of play, a disorganised backline, and failing to hand Erling Haaland chances in recent weeks.

But according to Football Insider, Maresca is set to stay in charge, as City will give him the chance to turn results and performances around.

Their report states that Maresca is ‘unlikely to be sacked in the immediate future’ as he is ‘under no pressure internally’.

That is despite ‘alarm bells’ ringing around the club due to the team’s drop-off in form, according to former Manchester United chief Mick Brown.

When asked about Maresca’s situation, FI journalist Pete O’Rourke said: “I don’t think he’s under immediate pressure, not from anybody within the club anyway.

‘No pressure’ from Man City chiefs on Enzo Maresca

“Results haven’t been great of late; they’ve had just one win in their last seven games across all competitions, so obviously that brings its own pressure with it.

“The fans are not happy, obviously, with that 1-1 draw against Fulham and then the Champions League draw against Napoli midweek.

“It’s an unenviable job trying to replace Pep Guardiola, but you’ve [got] to remember he’s just new into the job himself, so it’s going to take time for [him] to get his methods across and his ideas.

“So yeah, I think there’s a bit of a frustration from supporters, but no pressure from inside this City camp really.”

Maresca can get the City fans back on board with a statement win over reigning champions Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, though that will be an incredibly difficult task.

Meanwhile, Gary Neville has discussed Haaland’s blockbuster potential move away from City.