Manchester City believe they are in pole position to finalise a move for England midfielder Elliot Anderson this summer, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk, and with the Cityzens open to allowing two of their influential stars to move on.

City’s transfer activity has been aggressive and strategic under new sporting director Hugo Viana. The club spent massively in January to secure Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo, reinforcing their defensive and attacking options. With those deals completed, Manchester City are now shifting their focus to midfield and right-back reinforcements for the summer window.

This aligns with the club’s broader plan to refresh the squad, particularly in anticipation of possible departures in midfield and the need for depth on the right side of defence – with Tino Livramento their prime target for that role, as we have previously revealed.

This renewed focus on midfield is why Anderson has emerged as a top target, with City sources confident that he will be one of possibly two key additions in that department. The club’s intent to strengthen in these areas further underlines their ambition to remain at the top of English and European football.

Nottingham Forest have long accepted that Anderson is set to leave the City Ground this summer, and they are poised to receive a substantial fee for a player acquired for £35million in 2024.

And while we reported that Manchester United are also very much keen and have made clear their intentions to pay a fee that could shatter their transfer record for the six-times capped England star, we can reveal that it is now City who look very much in the clear to seal a deal.

TEAMtalk understands Forest will see a minimum of £50million in profit from selling Anderson, with the overall deal likely to exceed that figure as negotiations progress and soar in excess of £90m (€103m, $121m).

Anderson’s representatives have been in discussions with a host of clubs from the Premier League and abroad, conducting thorough due diligence on the next destination for their client.

However, we understand that City have consistently been in pole position to strike a deal, leveraging their reputation and making clear their plans for the Whitley Bay-born star.

Two big names may leave Man City this summer

This summer was always expected to be transformative for City, with possible departures of Bernardo Silva and Rodri, and the club still seeking to fully restock following the exits of legendary figures Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan the previous summer.

As a result, we understand from City sources that they could sign two new midfielders this summer, and with Anderson very much braced to become the first.

Alongside United, Liverpool also hold firm interest and the Merseysiders were told earlier this week why they should break the bank to sign a player who is inferior to all of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones.

However, sources indicate they recognise City’s advancement for Anderson, and it is the Cityzens who look best placed to land the former Newcastle man.

Since joining Nottingham Forest in 2024, Anderson has quickly established himself as one of the Premier League’s most dynamic midfielders. Renowned for his versatility and technical quality, he looks a superb ffor to City’s squad.

Statistically, Anderson’s impact at Forest has been significant and has key factor in Forest’s competitiveness since his arrival.

Sources close to the club highlight his maturity and leadership, which has led to him becoming a mainstay in Thomas Tuchel’s England set-up. Indeed, Anderson is one course to be a key figure in the starting XI at the World Cup finals this summer.

But whether he arrives in the United States as a Manchester City or Nottingham Forest player remains to be seen, with a deal expected to be wrapped up relatively quickly this summer and with the Cityzens having made their intentions clear.

Real Madrid pushing for Rodri deal; Bernardo Silva in demand

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are breaking their in-house rules on transfers to ensure they secure the signing of Rodri this summer, with a bombshell report detailing the expected transfer fee and the player’s stance on moving, among other details.

With regards Bernardo Silva, whose nine-season Etihad spell looks set to end this summer, we can reveal that both Atletico Madrid and Juventus are both in the mix for his signature this summer and with the Cityzens open to his departure.

In fact, sources understand the Portuguese star’s camp have been inundated with offers for his signature as the word gets out there that a move is on the cards for the 31-year-old.

Elsewhere on the outgoing front, we understand that Aston Villa are considered one of the favourites to land a frustrated Cityzens star, with Unai Emery a big draw for the sparingly-used player.

