Manchester City director of football Hugo Viana has put together a list of managerial options to replace Pep Guardiola, we can confirm.

However, a Man City source has confirmed to us that is completely usual for any club and it does not mean that Guardiola will leave in 2026. Guardiola’s current contract runs until June 2027, a deal he signed in 2024 prior to Viana’s arrival last year.

We understand that 54-year-old Guardiola is at the point in his career where he is very happy, but does consider his situation every summer.

City are aware that Guardiola could look to step back from management in 2026, and as such a list has been made up by Viana. But we have been told that it is natural for any director of football or sporting director to do their due diligence and have an up-to-date, researched list to replace a crucial part of their structure.

“Of course there is a list to replace Pep,” the source explained to us.

“But that is natural. If Erling Haaland was to leave, we have that list too. That doesn’t mean it will happen in the next window.

“Pep sits down with his family every summer, talks with those close to him and assesses things. So whilst there is little to suggest he is leaving, the club have done work on his potential successor, there is no denying that.”

The name of former City coach Enzo Maresca has emerged in the last few hours, as reported by the ultra-reliable David Ornstein, and we can confirm that the Chelsea boss is on the shortlist. However, the Italian is not the only option being considered by the City hierarchy.

Sources state that City legend Vincent Kompany is also being considered, as he is currently performing very well as head coach of Bayern Munich.

City are understood to have been impressed with his management of some of the biggest names in the game, including Harry Kane, since his switch to Germany.

Interestingly, we understand City were originally planning to replace Guardiola with another of their former coaches, Mikel Arteta, but Arsenal’s recent rise has forced them to change tactics.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man City news: Serie A target; FFP latest

Sources revealed to us on Wednesday that scouts from City and Chelsea have been ‘virtually ever-present’ in watching a Serie A talent recently.

City are continuing to hand out new contracts and sign players despite their legal battle with the Premier League looming in the background.

The club’s annual report included a brief update on the FFP case, while an expert has predicted the verdict to arrive before Christmas.