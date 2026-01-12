Tottenham learn ‘very clear’ bargain price to sign Real Madrid star who’d get straight into Thomas Frank’s XI

Real Madrid have set a reasonable price tag on a player that Tottenham Hotspur are keen on bringing to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, according to a report in Spain, and there is no doubt that he would get into Spurs manager Thomas Frank’s starting lineup.

Tottenham’s season is unravelling, with the 2024/25 Europa League winners getting knocked out of the FA Cup on Saturday after losing 2-1 to Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the third round. It came after a 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League, with Frank making a major blunder with an Arsenal-branded cup.

With Tottenham as low as 14th in the Premier League table at the moment, pressure is mounting on Frank, who was appointed in his role as manager of the north London club in the summer of 2025 and is facing the sack.

However, Tottenham are determined to salvage their season, and sources have told TEAMtalk that signing a goalkeeper is on the agenda.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on December 17 that Tottenham are monitoring Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and James Trafford of Manchester City.

Sources have told us that there are growing concerns over Guglielmo Vicario, who has been criticised for his mistakes between the Tottenham posts.

On January 7, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Tottenham are looking at a possible deal for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Lunin is behind Thibaut Courtois in the Madrid pecking order, with the Ukraine international goalkeeper’s camp working on a possible exit in 2026.

Tottenham have now been made aware of the transfer fee that they need to pay to Madrid for Lunin.

According to Defensa Central, Madrid are ‘very clear’ on Lunin’s situation and will sell him if they get an offer of €30million (£26m, $35m) and if the goalkeeper himself wants to leave.

Andriy Lunin an upgrade on Guglielmo Vicario

Lunin may be the second-choice goalkeeper at Madrid, but he is a far better goalkeeper than Vicario.

Whenever the Ukrainian has been asked to play instead of Courtois, he has stepped up his game and done his job, such as his hugely impressive performances against RB Leipzig and Manchester City in the 2023/24 campaign.

Lunin is only 26, and a regular run of games would make him a better goalkeeper.

Madrid would have got rid of Lunin long ago had they not felt that he was at least good enough to be a number two at Estadio Bernabeu.

There is no doubt that if Tottenham sign Lunin this month, then the Ukrainian star would walk into Frank’s starting line-up and replace Vicario between the posts.

