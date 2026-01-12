Everton awaiting Arsenal green light to sign star Arteta no longer picks

Everton are fully prepared to sign a rarely-seen Arsenal star whose fall from grace is merely a result of the Gunners’ improvement and heavy spending, according to a report.

Arsenal have spent colossal sums over the past few years, and the influx of high quality additions has coincided with very few players of any real standing leaving.

The end result is Arsenal now possess the deepest squad in the Premier League, with Mikel Arteta boasting an embarrassment of riches in every position.

However, a knock-on effect of Arsenal’s impressive team-building is some players who once were regular starters are now bit-part participants.

Ben White very much falls into that category, with the 28-year-old usurped by the Jurrien Timber who many feel is the best right-back in the league right now.

White had served as Arteta’s starting right-back in his first three years at Arsenal, but since the beginning of last season, that role is Timber’s.

As such, White has spent a frustrating amount of time on the bench this term, with the defender an unused substitute in 12 of 21 league games so far.

And according to the latest from Football Insider, Everton sense an opportunity to strike.

Unlike Arsenal, The Toffees have issues in defence and in the right-back position specifically.

It’s claimed Everton – after aborting plans to sign Leeds United’s Jayden Bogle – are looking into a six-month loan deal for White.

Everton are fully prepared to wrap up a deal, but require Arsenal’s green light first and that’s where the issue lays…

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Arsenal reluctant to let anyone leave

Understandably given Arsenal are on course to win their first league title in over two decades, The Gunners are hesitant to rock the boat and weaken their squad.

While White is no longer a starter, an injury to Timber would see him thunder back into the eleven most weeks.

And with Arsenal going strong in four competitions, adequate strength in depth will become increasingly vital as the season wears on.

While old foes Manchester United have cemented themselves to a 40-game season across all competitions, Arsenal could play around 60 matches if going deep in the FA Cup and Champions League.

FI noted Arsenal’s hesitation to let White go, with the report suggesting White might need to push for an exit to grease the deal’s wheels.

But with Arsenal on course to lift major honours and White not motivated by wanting to make England’s World Cup squad, it seems highly unlikely he’d leave part-way through a potential title-winning campaign.

Latest Arsenal & Everton news – Crazy Viktor Gyokeres stats / Tammy Abraham on the move

In other news, and statistically speaking, Viktor Gyokeres is one of the worst players in the Premier League right now, with a report detailing the numerous categories he falls woefully short in.

Up on Merseyside, Roma are ready to let Tammy Abraham return to England this month, and we can confirm that his former club, Aston Villa, are one of the clubs interested in landing him, though Everton and four other Premier League sides are also in the mix.