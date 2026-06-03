Manchester United are set to be boosted by two sales, with former forward Mason Greenwood reportedly closing in on an exit from Marseille.

The Red Devils are already active in the transfer market, and this is necessary because they need to add more quality competition to their squad ahead of their Champions League return.

A midfield overhaul is their top priority and they have already struck a deal to sign Atalanta star Ederson Silva, while Fabrizio Romano has hinted that a lot more is to come from them this summer.

We have reported that the door has opened for United to sign another midfielder, with it widely reported that they will recruit at least two new players to strengthen this department this summer.

And with Man Utd also linked with potential new strikers, wingers and defenders, they will naturally look to sanction several sales to raise funds.

On Tuesday, Man Utd’s first summer sale was finalised, with the club confirming that forward Rasmus Hojlund has made his move to Napoli permanent for around £38m.

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Man Utd could be further boosted by the sale of Mason Greenwood

In a statement, Man Utd said: ‘Rasmus Hojlund has joined Napoli on a permanent transfer.

‘The Denmark international spent last season on loan at the Italian club, scoring 16 times in 44 games across all competitions, and has now permanently joined the Neapolitans.’

And with Napoli’s Serie A rivals AS Roma stepping up their interest in Greenwood, Man Utd could receive a further £21.5m in the coming days/weeks.

Greenwood has rebuilt his career on the continent after Man Utd sold him after he faced charges relating to attempted rape and assault. The Crown Prosecution Service discontinued his case after the withdrawal of key witnesses significantly reduced the chances of a conviction.

Man Utd sold Greenwood to Marseille in 2024 for around £26m, and this deal included a 50% sell-on clause.

Greenwood scored 20 goals for Marseille in the 2025/26 campaign, but there have been reports of conflict behind the scenes and he now looks likely to leave this summer.

A report from Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio claims Roma have ‘chosen’ Greenwood as their top target this summer and they are now going to ‘push hard’ to secure his services, with his ‘initial asking price’ set by Marseille at 50 million euros (around £43m).

Over the past year, Atletico Madrid and Fenerbahce have also been linked with Greenwood, so Marseille should not have much trouble getting £43m (and £21.5m for Man Utd) for the forward.

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