Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United plan to make another midfield signing following the deal for Ederson Silva, with the transfer guru also making a firm statement on the future of Manuel Ugarte.

TEAMtalk has long reported Man Utd’s desire to sign Ederson from Atalanta in the summer transfer window.

Casemiro is leaving Man Utd this summer, and the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are keen on bringing in a suitable replacement.

On Tuesday evening, reputable journalists, such as The Athletic’s David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, confirmed that a deal is finally in place for Man Utd to sign Ederson this summer.

Ederson is one of the best midfielders in Serie A and is still only 26 years of age.

Romano has said that Man Utd ‘plan’ to sign another midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba are among Man Utd’s targets.

While Man Utd will be over the moon to have secured the services of Ederson, the Premier League club are also ready to offload Manuel Ugarte.

Signed for £50.5million from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024, Ugarte has failed to make a huge impact at Old Trafford.

According to Romano, along wth Casemiro, Ugarte will certainly leave Man Utd this summer.

Romano posted on X at 12:07am on June 3: “Ederson will only be the first midfield signing at Man United, at least another one has been planned.

“Casemiro and Ugarte to leave so #MUFC will add one more, could be two under certain conditions.”

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “And don’t forget that this is just the first one for Man Utd.

“They will do many other things on the market.

“At least one more midfielder because Casemiro is leaving, Manuel Ugarte is leaving, and so Man Utd are going to be very busy in the upcoming weeks.”

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Andrea Onana will be part of Man Utd pre-season

Romano has also given an update on the future of Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Onana spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Turkish club Trabzonspor and will start pre-season at Man Utd under manager Michael Carrick.

Romano wrote on X at 1:28pm on June 2: “Andre Onana returns to Manchester United and current plan is to join pre-season under Michael Carrick.

“Understand Trabzonspor are still keen on keeping Onana and would like to discuss another loan deal, valid until June 2027.

“Talks will follow with #MUFC and Onana’s camp.”

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