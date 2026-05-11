Fabrizio Romano has raised doubts over a midfield signing for Manchester United, but they are “set” to receive £38m for Rasmus Hojlund.

Man Utd are expected to focus on overhauling their midfield in this summer’s transfer window, and we have reported that they have been ‘alerted’ to Atalanta star Ederson’s availability.

Brazil international Ederson is a long-term Man Utd target and he is finally expected to leave Atalanta this summer, though he is set to miss out on a move to Atletico Madrid with a ‘deal close’ with Wolves star Joao Gomes.

This opens the door for Ederson to move to the Premier League and Italian journalist Nicolo Schira reported over the weekend that he has ‘agreed personal terms’ with Man Utd.

However, Romano has now poured cold water on this speculation, having insisted that nothing is “completed” between Ederson and Man Utd.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The deal is not completed yet.

“The reality is that Ederson is one of the names on Manchester United’s list. Not from now, not from yesterday, not from tomorrow.

“It has been the case since summer 2025, when United’s recruitment team included the Brazilian midfielder as one of their candidates

“At that time it was not possible to proceed because Atalanta did not want to sell the player. Now the player is available because he is out of contract in 2027 and is not going to sign a new deal. So yes, Ederson is available, and Manchester United are aware of that.

“My understanding is that United are talking to his agents. I told you some time ago that the conversations are active between United and the agents. They are also aware of Atalanta’s price tag: €45 million. So there are contacts for Ederson, but he is not the only one.”

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Man Utd “set” to receive major financial boost with Rasmus Hojlund’s exit

The Red Devils have been told to prioritise four signings this summer, and several notable exits (plus Champions League qualification) will increase their budget for this business.

And Man Utd are set to be boosted by the permanent exit of Hojlund to Napoli for €44m (£38m), with Romano adding that a deal is set to be finalised after his initial loan spell.

Romano added: “United could get the final green light, the official approval to receive €44m, a total package of €50m, for Rasmus Hojlund.

“Because if Napoli get official qualification for Champions League football on Monday, the obligation to buy for Hojlund will be activated.

“So Manchester United are set to receive €44m on top of the €6m they already received last year in August 2025 from Napoli for the loan deal.

“The €50m package is set to be activated next week for Hojlund. He will also have a release clause in his contract from June 2027, not this summer, but from next summer, valid for €85m.

“So that is the story on Hojlund, and obviously it is extra money for Manchester United. That is an important topic.”

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