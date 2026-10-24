Tottenham rocked as Liverpool, Real Madrid go ‘head-to-head’ for ‘special’ player

Liverpool and Real Madrid are both looking into the signing of a player Tottenham may soon have massive regrets over.

Tottenham splashed the cash over the summer, and the position that saw the most player turnover was centre-back.

Cristian Romero joined Atletico Madrid, Kevin Danso moved to Sunderland on loan with an obligation to buy, and Luka Vuskovic became Brighton’s record signing at £50m (add-ons included).

Taking their places were Marcos Senesi via free agency, Jan Paul van Hecke by way of Brighton, and Tosin Adarabioyo from Chelsea.

Those that arrived haven’t pulled up any trees so far, while the youngest of the centre-backs offloaded, Vuskovic, is already earning rave reviews on the south coast.

The Croatian looks a superstar in the making, and according to the latest from Football Insider, Liverpool and Real Madrid are already circling.

The headline in their report read: ‘Liverpool and Real Madrid go head-to-head in race to sign ‘special’ defender.’

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The piece’s author, Pete O’Rourke, added: “He looks like a special talent – there’s no getting away from that. This form is going to attract interest from top clubs, not just in the Premier League but across Europe.

“There’s been talk of Real Madrid also being interested in Vuskovic, and I’m sure Liverpool are as well.

“A lot of the top guns are keeping tabs on the Croatian international because he does look like a player with huge potential who probably will only get better and better.”

Tottenham will massively regret Luka Vuskovic sale

On the subject of cost, it was claimed Brighton already believe Vuskovic is a £100m player, thus suggesting Tottenham massively undervalued their asset.

Vuskovic who has started all seven of Brighton’s Premier League matches so far.

He’s helped Brighton field the Premier League’s joint-meanest defence with just five goals conceded prior to this weekend’s fixtures.

Furthermore, Vuskovic has helped the Seagulls keep four successive clean sheets. and has already bagged his first goal for Fabian Hurzeler’s side (versus Leeds in gameweek three).

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Sky Sports previously revealed Spurs included a 20 percent sell-on clause in Vuskovic’s deal, as well as matching rights.

However, that simply means they must be informed when a club bids and will then have the opportunity to match the offer.

It is not the same as a buy-back clause which would have allowed Tottenham to take Brighton out of the equation altogether.

Tottenham’s decision to sell Vuskovic over the summer looked suspect at the time. If he winds up at Anfield or the Bernabeu sooner rather than later, serious questions must be asked of those that sanctioned the sale.

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