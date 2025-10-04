Former Manchester United winger Antony has hit out at the club for the “rudeness” shown to him by unnamed club officials towards the back end of his stay, having given a strong explanation as to why he really struggled for form at Old Trafford.

The 16-times capped Brazil winger was the second most expensive signing at Manchester United of all time when Erik ten Hag persuaded the club to splash out a whopping £86m (€100m) package to land the player from Ajax in summer 2022. However, the move to England rarely allowed Antony to showcase his talents and it was no surprise when he was eventually shipped out to Real Betis on loan last January.

That move has since become a permanent €22m (£19m, $25.6m) transfer, and life in Andalusia has allowed Antony to recapture his best form, where he already has 16 goal contributions (10 scored, six assists) from 30 appearances.

Now needing just one more G/A to match the total he achieved in 96 largely uneventful games at United, the winger has now come clean on the struggles he underwent at Old Trafford, hitting out at his treatment and explaining how his life in the slums back in Brazil during his childhood helped him to keep things in perspective.

“When things were very difficult at United, my family would tell me: It was harder back then. Look at the life you’re giving your kids now. That perspective helped me to keep going,” he told ESPN Brasil.

“My father and mother protected me from a lot in the slums. I’m very grateful for the example they gave me. That’s what I try to pass on to my children now,” he explained.

And in wanting to create a better life for his children, he continued: “Today they have opportunities because I went through all of that. I’ll always carry my past with me.

“That video with my kids sums up my life. When I’m at home, they are everything to me. I want to be the hero of my children, for them to see me as an example. Even with the mistakes I’ve made, they helped me become a better father and a better man,” he said.

Antony keen to progress at Real Betis after slamming Man Utd ‘rudeness’

In between spells with Betis and before sealing a permanent move away, Antony was forced to train away from the rest of the United first-team squad and he has some bitterness at how that was handled.

“Look, I’m not the kind of guy who gets involved in controversies, who names people, in fact, I won’t mention anyone’s name here,” Antony continued.

“But I think there was a bit of a lack of respect there, even a bit of rudeness too, with no one giving you a good morning, a good afternoon.

“Not even that. But, anyway, that’s in the past, I won’t give much importance to these things. Now I’m here, at Betis, I’m living here, that’s the most important thing for me.”

Asked why he believed things did not go well at United, Antony added: “I am a man who accepts my responsibilities.

“I think off-field matters affected me a lot, in my performance. I know my potential, I know my qualities, I didn’t play in a World Cup for nothing, I didn’t return to the national team for nothing.

“I also take responsibility for it not working out, for not performing as I wanted. But I always try to see the bright side of things, going through this entire process, this time at United, was necessary to see myself.”

