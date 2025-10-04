Manchester United have ambitious plans to sign Bayern Munich star Aleksandar Pavlovic, a Bundesliga specialist has confirmed – though our sources have revealed the player the Red Devils are much more likely to set their gaze on signing in 2026.

The Red Devils go into a crucial fixture against Sunderland on Saturday afternoon, which Ruben Amorim dare not lose. A defeat to the Wearsiders could have serious consequences for the under-fire Portuguese coach, who has struggled to get a consistent tune from his expensively assembled squad and is currently presiding over the worst record by any Manchester United manager since the Second World War.

Amorim made four major additions this summer, with three new attackers – Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko – joined by new goalkeeper Senne Lammens on deadline day.

However, it is the failure to address the absence of a quality defensive midfielder which journalist David Ornstein feels is the most largely to blame for their early season struggles.

In the last couple of days, United have been linked with an ambitious raid on Bayern Munich to sign their classy midfielder Pavlovic, with the 21-year-old compared by pundit Owen Hargreaves to both Michael Carrick and Sergio Busquets in his prime.

And according to respected German journalist Christian Falk, Pavlovic is a dream addition for the United hierarchy.

Discussing a possible move on the FCBayernInsider podcast, Falk asked fellow journalist Tobias Altschaffl: “Juventus, Paris, Manchester United, and Manchester City have Pavlovic on their list? Is that true or not true?”

Altschaffl then replied: “With Juventus and PSG, there hasn’t been a lot of movement, but the English sides are absolutely interested.

“It’s known that Pavlovic’s side was approached through intermediaries. They would like to sign Pavlovic. At City, he’s even higher on their list.

“I’ve noticed recently that he’s getting better physically, and he has a certain confidence in his game. His services would be in high demand in England. A transfer is currently out of the question for him, but he’s a hot prospect for the Premier League in the future.”

Pavlovic earns high praise as Man Utd’s top target is revealed

Having debuted for Bayern back in the 2023/24 season, defensive midfielder Pavlovic has now racked up 62 senior appearances for the reigning Bundesliga champions.

And it was his form last season that ultimately squeezed out Portuguese star Joao Palhinha and meant they did not stand in his way when Tottenham moved to bring the former Fulham man back to the Premier League this summer.

Also capped five times for Germany, Hargreaves can understand the clamour for the 21-year-old and feels he resembles both Carrick and Busquets at their best.

“He had a brilliant impact, [Joshua] Kimmich is probably one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, and he’s been pushed out to right-back because [Thomas] Tuchel wanted a different profile in there,” Hargreaves told TNT Sports back in the spring of 2024.

“Pavlovic gave it to him, in a way, he’s playing in that [Sergio] Busquets, Michael Carrick role, and it’s the way he passes the ball. Beautifully all game, calmly, composed, constantly checking his shoulder,” Hargreaves continued.

“He barely made a mistake in the whole game, I mean, you look, and he made 97 touches, the third most in the game, and it’s just an amazing touch map, it almost looks like a drawing or something, it’s amazing.”

Despite that, the United hierarchy has its gaze firmly fixed on signing Brighton’s Carlos Baleba in 2026, deeming the Cameroon star perfect for Amorim’s system and the missing link in their midfield.

Sources insist that, while a January move looks out of the question, the Red Devils will push hard for him next summer and will not be deterred by the giant asking price the Seagulls have put on his head.

On the subject of Amorim, David Ornstein has provided the inside track on what happens next for the 40-year-old at Old Trafford, and has ruled out one big name from the running were they to oust the struggling Portuguese.

One of the biggest gripes aimed at Amorim is his tactics and formation, though the Portuguese is understood to have choked at suggestions he could revert to a 4-3-3, while the 40-year-old’s wife has also given an insight into her husband’s personal struggles.

Meanwhile, former United winger Antony has hit out at the club for the “rudeness” shown to him by unnamed club officials towards the back end of his stay, having given a strong explanation as to why he really struggled for form at Old Trafford.

