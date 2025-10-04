What Liverpool will think if Ibrahima Konate decides to move to Real Madrid

Liverpool are not going to desperately attempt to keep Ibrahima Konate at the club if he decides Real Madrid is the best route for him, per TEAMtalk sources, while links to Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano have also been clarified.

Konate has grown into one of the most dependable players in the Premier League at Liverpool. While he was key to their title triumph last term, this season, he’s slipped back a bit.

When he was at his best, Real Madrid were reportedly very keen to land him on a free transfer in the summer.

Now, though, interest seems to be fading and reports have surfaced suggesting Liverpool are trying to offer the Frenchman a new deal and are confident of that so that he can’t escape for free in the summer.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones has given his insight into what might happen in Konate’s future.

“My suspicion around this is that it is in the interest of Konate for this saga to drag out right now. It is helpful for Madrid to believe he could yet still stay at Liverpool… and it is good for him to know that he has options, if one gives up on him,” he said.

“I think Liverpool would keep Konate on – and there have been some whispers that new contact has been made on that front recently – but by no means would they show signs of desperation to make it happen. That’s the impression I get. If Konate really wants to leave then I think they will just accept that and move on.

“Liverpool have been linked with [Dayot] Upamecano but there is nothing progressive or active on that front at the moment from what I have been told. Obviously Marc Guehi remains at the top of the list.”

When next for Liverpool at centre-back?

As Jones mentions, Crystal Palace centre-back Guehi remains the main man on Liverpool’s shortlist, with the Reds having come very close to sealing his transfer in the summer before the Eagles pulled out of the deal late on.

Guehi’s contract is up in the summer and it would be expected that were he to move anywhere, it would be then.

But after Giovanni Leoni’s injury of late, Liverpool are looking to secure a cut-price January move for Guehi, according to TEAMtalk sources.

And if that doesn’t work, they have a trick up their sleeve in attempting to sign his Palace defensive partner Maxence Lacroix, as scouts have reportedly described him as a ‘Rolls Royce’ having watched him when keeping an eye on Guehi.

